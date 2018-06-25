Bannon Park Classic begins Thursday

Bannon Park Classic to run from June 28 to July 1

The annual Bannon Park Classic, which consists of a freelance assortment of teams, will be held from Thursday, June 28 to Sunday, July 1 in Portsmouth.

Teams in the fifth and sixth grade levels will pay $35 to participate, while seventh and eighth grade units will pay $50. High School and the 35 and Up Bracket will cost $100 and the Open Bracket, which is for adults, will cost $150.

Portsmouth Athletic Booster Club to host golf scramble

The Portsmouth Athletic Boosters will be holding the annual Tom Grashel Memorial Golf Scramble at Shawnee State Golf Resort on Saturday, June 30th at 1 p.m.

Entries, which are $220 per team entered, will cover a cart, 18 holes of golf, and lunch. A litany of special awards and door prizes will be given out, along with many other contest during the scramble.

For anyone interested in playing or sponsoring a hole for $50, or for more information about the scramble, contact Joe Albrecht at (740) 357-8191.

Shawnee Golf Course offering Ladies Golf Clinics

The Shawnee Golf Course is offering Ladies Golf Clinics for beginners and intermediate level golfers every Wednesday evening through June 27th. Each Wednesday will cover a different segment of the golf game. The cost is $10 per session.

You may sign up by contacting the golf shop at 740-858-6681 (Tyson Phillips or Brian Storey), or by emailing bwstorey1963@gmail.com.

Kiwanis Juniors at Cliffside to take place on July 12

The Cliffside Golf Club will be hosting the ninth annual Kiwanis Juniors at Cliffside Tournament for junior golfers on Thursday, July 12, 2018 starting at 10 a.m. in Gallipolis, with registration from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. the day of the event.

This is an individual stroke play tournament open to young golfers from 10 (or younger) through 18 years old competing in four divisions. Age groups include 10 and Under, 11-12, 13-15, and 16-18 for boys and 12 and Under, 13-15, and 16-18 for girls.

Entry fees are $20 for 12 year olds and under and $30 for 13-15 and 16-18 year olds. Clubhouse certificates and individual awards will be presented to the top three places in each division.

Cart and meal passes will be available for spectators for $15 following kids 13 and older and $10 for those following kids age 12 and under so they may follow the tournament and eat with the kids.

To enter or inquire about more information, please contact the clubhouse at 740-446-4653, Ed Caudill at 740-245-5919 or 740-645-4381, or send an e-mail to rbncaudill@yahoo.com. Leave player’s name, age as of July 12, and school that the player in question is currently attending.

Gus Macker Tournament to be held in Waverly on July 14, 15

Gus Macker makes a triumphant return to Southern Ohio this summer. For the first time ever, Waverly will host the popular 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

The tournament will be held at the Waverly Athletic Complex July 14-15 with a full weekend of basketball, activities for the kids, food, and a great community atmosphere.

The Gus Macker is open to players of all ages and abilities with games throughout the weekend. Teams are computer-matched into male and female divisions and placed in one of three categories: Junior, Adult, and Top. The age, height, and experience of each of the team’s four players are considered in setting the brackets.

In its 45th year of basketball fun, the Gus Macker has held more than 1,400 tournaments across the nation. This year Waverly is one of only three Ohio cities to host a Macker tournament.

The Pike County Recovery Council is excited to bring this great event to the community. While the Recovery Council is organizing this tournament, all money raised is being donated to Special Olympics Ohio and The Next Chapter: Garnet A Wilson Library of Pike County fund.

Recovery Council director Pam Johnson grew up in Pike County and is excited to bring something new to the area. “I think the Gus Macker is one way to breathe some life into our town and bring some visitors into our community,” says Johnson. “We want to remind people that Pike County and Southern Ohio are great places to live.”

Johnson says the decision to bring the Gus Macker to Waverly was inspired by her late husband Tom Johnson, who passed away in 2016. Tom started work at the Recovery Council in 1984 and quickly became a part of the community. He wanted to bring a Gus Macker to Pike County because he loved playing in them and believed it would bring energy and excitement to Pike County. Unfortunately, plans were not finalized before his passing.

“While this is a way for us to follow through on one of his dreams, it’s also a great opportunity to showcase our community, “says Pam. “With several businesses and volunteers in the area helping put this on, we can take pride in hosting a national event in our town and everyone enjoying a fun family event.”

The Gus Macker is well-known for an exciting atmosphere with dozens of basketball games going on at once throughout the day. Waverly is no exception, organizers are hoping to sign-up as many as 200 teams. For more information on Gus Macker rules and to sign up your team go to https://www.macker.com/waverly-oh/ The mail-in deadline is June 22 and the deadline to register online is June 25.

Jackson to host Freedom Fest 5K Run and Walk on July 4

The 22nd annual Jackson County Freedom Fest 5K Run and Walk will be held on Wednesday, July 4 and will be run through the business district and western residential section of Jackson.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at Manpower Park on East Main Street, across from the Jackson Square Shopping Center and Kroger’s, 530 E. Main Street.

Entry fee is $20 for pre-registration at TriStateRacer.com and $25 the day of the race. Proceeds will go toward the sponsoring of community events by the Jackson Area Chamber Of Commerce.

All participating runners will receive newly-designed dry-weave Sports Festival t-shirts. The race will be timed by TriStateRacer.com and the course that will be in use has been certified.

Plaques will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers and medals will be given to the top three finishers in all age divisions, outside of those winning plaques, in both the male and female categories.

There will also be a one-mile walk starting simultaneously with the 5K Run. Those wishing to participate in the walk, which has no registration fee, may purchase a T-shirt for $10.

For more information on the 5K Run, please contact the Jackson Area Chamber Of Commerce at 740-286-2722 or TriStateRacer.com.

Rio Grande to host summer camps

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The University of Rio Grande’s 2018 Women’s Basketball Camp is scheduled for July 8-11 at the Lyne Center on the URG campus.

The overnight instructional camp is open to girls in grades 4-12. Cost is $295 per camper, which includes lodging, meals, a certificate of participation and a t-shirt.

Campers will also receive 24-hour supervision from coaches and counselors; lecture/discussion groups and film sessions; daily instruction on shooting, ball-handling, post play and defense; and use of the school’s swimming pool.

There will also be a camp store featuring drinks, snacks, pizza and Rio Grande apparel for sale each day.

Veteran Rio Grande women’s basketball head coach David Smalley, who ranks among the top 10 coaches on the active wins list with more than 500, will be the camp director.

Online registration is available through the women’s basketball link on the school’s athletic website, www.rioredstorm.com. Registration forms are available in the lobby of the Lyne Center during regular business hours.

Registration forms should be mailed to David Smalley, Rio Grande Women’s Basketball Camp, P.O. Box 500, Rio Grande, OH 45674. Checks should be made payable to Women’s Basketball Camp.

For more information, contact Smalley at 740-245-7491, 1-800-282-7201, or e-mail dsmalley@rio.edu.

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SOCCER: The University of Rio Grande soccer programs have announced their 2018 summer camp schedule.

A team camp for girls’ high school squads is planned for July 8-11, with a boys’ high school team camp slated for July 15-19. Cost for the girls’ camp is $270, while the boys’ camp has a fee of $305.

Fees for the residential camps include lodging, meals, training sessions and tournament play.

Camp directors are URG men’s soccer head coach Scott Morrissey and women’s soccer head coach Tony Daniels.

The camp brochure is available on both the men’s soccer and women’s soccer links of the school’s athletic website, www.rioredstorm.com. Online registration and payment is available at www.rioredstormsoccercamps.com.

Registration forms should be mailed to URG Lyne Center, P.O. Box 500, Rio Grande, OH 45674. Checks should be made payable to We Storm Soccer Camps.

For more information, contact Morrissey at 740-245-7126, 740-645-6438 or e-mail scottm@rio.edu; or Daniels at 740-245-7493, 740-645-0377 or e-mail tdaniels@rio.edu.

