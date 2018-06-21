Gerlach named RSC Athletic Trainer of Year

Gerlach named RSC Trainer of the Year

University of Rio Grande (Ohio) head athletic trainer Tara Gerlach has been selected as the River States Conference Athletic Trainer of the Year for the second year in a row.

Gerlach, who has been at Rio Grande since 2000, was nominated and voted by her peers for this award once again.

The RSC Athletic Trainer of the Year award was established in 2016-17, and its purpose is to recognize an athletic trainer in the RSC for outstanding service to their student-athletes, department, school and conference. Gerlach has garnered the honor each of the first two years as a result of her dedication in those areas.

Gerlach has been the leader among RSC athletic trainers the last several years, and she serves as the chair of the RSC Athletic Trainer Committee. Her efforts have worked to provide standardization and communication among the athletic trainers in the conference.

Gerlach has worked to organize meetings of the ATCs within the RSC and to update the committee’s handbook for best practices.

Gerlach has also been a big help for RSC events and championships, such as serving as the tournament athletic trainer at the conference baseball tournament the last few years at a neutral site, as well as for events hosted by Rio Grande.

The University of Rio Grande softball team finished 26th in the final NAIA coaches’ poll of the 2018 season.

Rio softball finishes 26th in final NAIA Poll

The RedStorm, who dropped two positions from the final regular season coaches’ poll, collected 64 points in the balloting by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

Third-year head coach Chris Hammond’s squad finished 35-13 overall after going 0-2 in the Opening Round of the NAIA National Tournament.

Rio Grande won both the River States Conference regular season and tournament championships to reach the national tourney for a third straight year.

The RedStorm were the only RSC program to receive votes in the poll.

National champion Science & Arts (Okla.) finished as the top-ranked team, moving up four positions after receiving all 18 first place votes and 498 total points in the balloting. The Drovers finished with a 57-5 record.

National runner-up Columbia (Mo.) had 477 points and claimed the No. 2 postseason ranking, while Southern Oregon, Oklahoma City and Georgia Gwinnett rounded out the top five.

Columbia made the biggest jump in the balloting and was the only newcomer to the list, moving up 26 spots from the final regular season poll.

Campbellsville (Ky.) and Jamestown (N.D.) had the biggest slides, with the Tigers falling from fourth to 11th and the Jimmies dropping from 11th to 18th.

