Seven earn PBR All-State honors

Being named as the best of the best among your peers is always an accomplishment to behold.

On Wednesday morning, seven individuals from the Scioto County area were able to lay claim to such a deal as Wheelersburg’s Trey Carter and Cole Dyer led the way with First-Team PBR Ohio honors in Division III, while Minford’s Luke Lindamood and Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, along with West’s Garrett Hurd, obtained Honorable Mention PBR Ohio accolades. Clay’s Dakota Dodds and Keith Cottle were the lone honorees in Division IV as the former earned Second-Team PBR Ohio honors while the latter obtained Honorable Mention PBR Ohio billing.

Division III

Wheelersburg

Carter, who served as the Pirates’ primary ace throughout the latter half of the season, struck out 50 batters in 47 innings according to stats that were obtained by PBR Ohio. The senior-to-be ultimately finished with a 7-0 record on the mound and a 1.34 ERA, which allowed Carter to earn All-District honors for the second season in a row and OHSBCA All-State honors for the first time in his high school career. As a leadoff hitter, Carter added in a .419 batting average, drew 16 walks, blasted eight doubles to the outfield, and scored 34 runs for the Pirates.

Dyer, who proved to be an RBI machine from the three-hole, posted a banner year en route to earning First-Team All-Southeast District and First-Team All-Ohio accolades. The Rio Grande signee, according to PBR Ohio stats, posted a .429 batting average and drove in 43 runs in 2018 from the cleanup spot.

Minford

Lindamood, a strong two-way player from behind the plate, evidenced that in spades as the senior-to-be collected a .333 average with nine doubles and 36 RBI over the course of the season. He also drew 19 walks and scored 25 runs from the three-hole in the lineup.

Vogelsong-Lewis, who will only be of sophomore eligibility when the 2019 season begins, posted a .360 mark while driving in 23 RBI and scoring 26 runs on his own as an effective nine-hole hitter who turned the Falcons’ lineup over in seamless fashion. The pitcher/outfielder also drew 13 walks and stole eight bases from the nine-hole in 2018.

As a pitcher, Vogelsong-Lewis’ pose on the mound, which was largely responsible for Minford obtaining a 24-3 overall record and the school’s first OHSAA State Final Four berth in the sport of baseball in 2018, resulted in an 8-1 overall record, 51 strikeouts in 65-and-a-third innings pitched, and a 2.33 ERA in his inaugural season on the hill.

West

Hurd, a utility middle infielder, flashed his explosive bat from the leadoff spot for the second season in a row en route to obtaining OHSBCA All-District and Honorable Mention All-Ohio billing. The electric senior-to-be and multi-sport athlete, who also starred on the gridiron, played at either second base or shortstop over the duration of the season and obtained a batting average that exceeded .440 for the second year in a row.

Division IV

Clay

Dodds, who was the ace of the Panthers’ staff, struck out 81 batters in just 57 innings of work and posted a 7-2 record with a 1.81 ERA. He’ll only be entering his junior season in 2018.

Cottle, who, like Dodds, starred on the hill, settled in nicely in his final baseball campaign with Clay and was plenty effective for the overachieving Panthers on both ends of the table as the senior went 6-1 with a 0.83 ERA, struck out 43 batters in 42 innings pitched, and went .330 at the plate with 15 stolen bases and 22 RBI in 2018.

