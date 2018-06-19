SSU volleyball program signs two additional Buckeyes to roster

The Shawnee State University volleyball program inked two additional strongholds by signing Nashail Shelby of Ontario and Alexis Palazzo of Marietta to the 2018 recruiting class.

Shelby, a four-year letterwinner at Ontario High School, accumulated 747 kills and totaled 258 blocks during the 2017 campaign. She took home First-Team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference honors in 2017 and earned All-MOAC honors in both 2015 and 2016.

In addition to her exploits on the volleyball court, Shelby has proven herself as a valuable all-around student-athlete for the Lady Warriors, as she has earned First-Team All-Ohio honors in track and has been named as a two-time First-Team All-MOAC honoree in basketball. Three All-Ohio Honorable Mention accolades have also been awarded to Shelby in the latter sport.

“It is always exciting to bring in a new middle hitter, but every bit more exciting to bring in one that is going to make a statement her first year,” SSU head coach Susan Shelton said. “Nash reminds me of Lauren Helbig, a two time MSC All-Conference honoree. I can’t wait to see Nash develop!”

“When you visit a college campus, everyone is welcoming, but at Shawnee State, the staff was more than that. From our experiences in the game of volleyball to our personalities, I could relate to them, and they were truthful about everything,” Shelby said.

Palazzo, who played for Marietta High School from 2013 to 2016, received multiple awards as evidenced by her First Team All-East Central Ohio League and First Team All-Southeast District honors in 2016. She was also named Second Team All-District in 2015. Palazzo added a team All-Star Player award and was named as the team captain for the Lady Tigers’ volleyball program in her senior season.

“Alexis came to an open tryout this winter and really impressed us,” Shelton said. “She will give us another long frame with which to work with, and adds versatility on the net. She has an extremely positive attitude.”

“The Shawnee State University volleyball team is not only filled with great players but outstanding women,” Palazzo said. “As I make my transition into this program, I hope to add to the team dynamic by working hard and playing at my best. I am excited for the opportunity that I have been given to play for Shawnee State and I look forward to a successful season. Go Bears!”

At 6-0, Palazzo, like Shelby, will be able to come in and contribute right away as Shawnee State ranked seventh in the Mid-South Conference in kills per set this past season and eighth in the Mid-South in blocks per set.

To follow along with the rest of Shawnee State volleyball’s recruiting class, go to ssubears.com.