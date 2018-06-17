Elks holding Junior Golf Clinics

Elks CC to hold Junior Golf Clinics

The Elks County Club will be hosting Junior Golf Clinics for three different age brackets from Tuesday, June 19 through Friday, June 22 at the esteemed golf course, which is located in McDermott. Gatorade and snacks, instruction from local golfers, and a round of golf, along with a meal on the last day, will be provided.

Registration is $20 for all age groups. Ages five through seven are set up in the 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. time slot each day, while ages eight through 11 are set up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Anybody that is 12 and up will be playing from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day.

For questions and additional information about registration, contact the Elks Pro Shop at (740) 259-6241.

Portsmouth Athletic Booster Club to host golf scramble

The Portsmouth Athletic Boosters will be holding the annual Tom Grashel Memorial Golf Scramble at Shawnee State Golf Resort on Saturday, June 30th at 1 p.m.

Entries, which are $220 per team entered, will cover a cart, 18 holes of golf, and lunch. A litany of special awards and door prizes will be given out, along with many other contest during the scramble.

For anyone interested in playing or sponsoring a hole for $50, or for more information about the scramble, contact Joe Albrecht at (740) 357-8191.

Shawnee Golf Course offering Ladies Golf Clinics

The Shawnee Golf Course is offering Ladies Golf Clinics for beginners and intermediate level golfers every Wednesday evening through June 27th. Each Wednesday will cover a different segment of the golf game. The cost is $10 per session.

You may sign up by contacting the golf shop at 740-858-6681 (Tyson Phillips or Brian Storey), or by emailing bwstorey1963@gmail.com.

Bannon Park Classic to run from June 28 to July 1

The annual Bannon Park Classic, which consists of a freelance assortment of teams, will be held from Thursday, June 28 to Sunday, July 1 in Portsmouth.

Teams in the fifth and sixth grade levels will pay $35 to participate, while seventh and eighth grade units will pay $50. High School and the 35 and Up Bracket will cost $100 and the Open Bracket, which is for adults, will cost $150.

