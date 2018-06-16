Powell adds in complete game effort for 142

Friday (6/15)

American Legion Baseball — Hillsboro Wood Bat Tournament

Waverly Post 142 Shockers 12, Chillicothe Post 757 Junior Legion 2 (F/6)

Over the course of his young career, Cade Powell, much like his elder West Side teammate in Marty Knittel, has been a tremendous asset to any unit that he has played on because of his knowledge of the game and his ability to execute regardless of the situation.

On Friday evening, Powell continued to show why he will be one of the most talented returning upperclassmen in the Southeast District as the junior-to-be threw a complete game three-hitter and struck out 12 Chillicothe Post 757 Junior Legion batters in a 12-2 victory during the Hillsboro Wood Bat Tournament on Friday evening.

Powell, who only walked two batters over the course of his start en route to a six-to-one strikeout-to-walk ratio, achieved his third win of the Senior Legion campaign for Waverly Post 142. The promising West Sider still hasn’t dropped a decision.

“Cade settled in and tossed a nice game for us,” Waverly Post 142 head coach Jonathan Teeters said. “We were able to play good defense behind him and get across enough runs to achieve victory.”

At the plate, Scioto County continued to show out in a strong manner, with Tanner Cunningham going 3-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored and Luke Lindamood adding on a hit in two trips while scoring a pair of runs to help head the charge for Waverly. Talon Osborne (2-for-5, four RBI, run scored), Jake Reed (1-for-3, double, two RBI, run scored), Ian Gillen (1-for-2, two walks, RBI, three runs scored), Kannon Pack (1-for-4, stolen base, run scored), Brayden Snodgrass (walk, run scored), and Nate Keiser (1-for-3, three RBI) were all critical at the plate from an offensive standpoint as well for the Shockers.

Post 142 (10-0) played Findlay and Springboro on Saturday.

Shockers rake again against 757 Juniors