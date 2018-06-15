GBBC Pool Play Standings

2018 Gene Bennett Baseball Classic Pool Play — Overall record is first. If there is a tiebreaker, said tiebreaker is determined by head-to-head result, if available, then runs allowed, and run differential

FINAL STANDINGS — OVERALL STANDING DETERMINES SEED

1. Great Lakes (Ont.) Canadians (4-0, 30 runs scored, three allowed)

2. Ashland (Ky.) Post 76 (4-0, 32 runs scored, seven allowed)

3. Portsmouth Post 23 (4-0, 35 runs scored, 10 allowed)

4. Huntington (W. Va.) Patriots Navy (3-1, 14 runs scored, 12 allowed)

5. Ohio Force 16U (3-1, 34 runs scored, 15 allowed)

6. Ohio Force 17U (2-2, 32 runs scored, 14 allowed)

7. Louisville (Ky.) Sun Devils (2-2, 18 runs scored, 18 allowed)

8. Russell (Ky.) (2-2, 29 runs scored, 34 allowed)

9. Huntington (W. Va.) Hounds 16U (1-3, 20 runs scored, 28 allowed)

10. Huntington (W. Va.) Patriots Red (1-3, 13 runs scored, 40 allowed)

11. Diamond Prospects 17U (Tex.) (0-4, seven runs scored, 30 allowed)

12. Diamond Prospects 15U (Tex.) (0-4, four runs scored, 37 allowed)

13. Cannonsburg (Ky.) Boyd County (0-4, 12 runs scored, 38 allowed)

2018 GBBC Tournament Bracket — Saturday

First Round

Branch Rickey Park

No. 5 Ohio Force 16U vs. No. 12 Diamond Prospects 17U (Tex.), 9 a.m.

No. 7 Louisville (Ky.) Sun Devils vs. No. 10 Huntington (W. Va.) Patriots Red, 12 p.m.

Raceland (Ky.) High School

No. 6 Ohio Force 16U vs. No. 12 Diamond Prospects 15U (Tex.), 9 a.m.

Boyd County (Ky.) High School

No. 4 Huntington (W. Va.) Patriots Navy vs. No. 13 Cannonsburg (Ky.) Boyd County, 9 a.m.

Russell (Ky.) High School

No. 8 Russell (Ky.) vs. No. 9 Huntington (W. Va.) Hounds, 9 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Branch Rickey Park

No. 3 Portsmouth Post 23 vs. Ohio Force 16U/Diamond Prospects 17U (Tex.) winner, 3 p.m.

Russell (Ky.) High School

No. 1 Great Lakes Canadians (Ont.) vs. Russell (Ky.)/Huntington (W. Va.) Hounds winner, 12 p.m.

No. 2 Ashland (Ky.) Post 76 vs. Louisville (Ky.) vs. Sun Devils/Huntington (W. Va.) Patriots Red winner, 3 p.m.

Boyd County (Ky.) High School

Huntington (W. Va.) Patriots Navy/Cannonsburg (Ky.) Boyd County winner vs. Ohio Force 16U/Diamond Prospects 15U (Tex.) winner, 12 p.m.

Semifinals and Finals will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively, on Sunday with the finals being held at Branch Rickey Park. For more information on those affairs, please check www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com or www.ssubears.com/gbbc for more information.