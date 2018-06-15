Post 142 mercies Jackson, 17-2

Thursday (6/14)

American Legion Baseball

Waverly Post 142 Shockers 17, Jackson Post 81 2 (F/5)

Behind an offensive explosion that included seven runs in the second inning and five runs in the fifth frame, the Waverly Post 142 Shockers’ baseball program was able to claim a monstrous mercy-rule victory over Jackson Post 81 via the 17-2 variety in five innings on Thursday evening at the Hillsboro Wood Bat Tournament.

Post 142, who trailed by a 2-0 tally after an inning of play behind a pair of RBI singles, rallied in a major way to begin the second frame as Marty Knittel, who drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third base on a double by Jake Reed. Both runners then scored on an error to tie the game, and after a walk by Luke Lindamood, another error allowed Nate Keiser to give the Shockers the lead for good on an RBI groundout.

RBI singles by Knittel and Tanner Cunningham, along with a two-RBI double by Talon Osborne, allowed Post 142 to take a 7-2 advantage after two innings of work. A third inning double by Gillen, which drove in two additional runs, and a fourth inning single by Lindamood, which drove in a run, ultimately allowed Post 142 to put the game well out of reach.

“As a team, we were dialed in at the plate,” Post 142 head coach Jonathan Teeters said. “I watched a lot of guys go up with an edge at the plate and compete. I am proud of our effort, concentration, and the attention to detail that we played with.”

On the mound, Post 142 was led by Knittel, who threw a complete game five-hitter in the victory. The West Sider struck out eight batters and only walked one en route to breezing to the winning decision.

“Marty had a nice outing for us,” Teeters said. “He settled in after the first inning and really threw the ball well.”

For the contest, Osborne and Reed led the way at the plate by going 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI, and three runs scored and 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and two runs scored, respectively. Lindamood joined the aforementioned duo in the multi-hit club by going 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, and a run scored.

Knittel (1-for-1, three walks, RBI), Cunningham (1-for-3, two walks, two RBI, two runs scored), Keiser (1-for-2), Ian Gillen (1-for-3, double, walk, three RBI), Kannon Pack (1-for-3, sacrifice fly, three RBI, two runs scored), Cody Lewis (1-for-1, double, sacrifice bunt, walk, RBI, run scored), and Brayden Snodgrass (walk, RBI, four runs scored) all contributed to the winning effort for the Shockers. Shane Vulgamore also scored a run on his own accord to round out the strong effort.

With the victory, Waverly Post 142 improved to 9-0 overall. The Shockers will take on Chillicothe Post 757 Friday evening at 5 p.m. in Hillsboro.

Kevin Colley

