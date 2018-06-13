26 teams participate in SSU Summer Team Camp

From Monday, June 11 to Wednesday, June 13, the Shawnee State University women’s basketball program held their annual Summer Team Camp, a three-day event that was hosted by SSU, Portsmouth, and West at their respective gymnasiums.
In all, 26 teams participated in the camp across the three-day camp, with each individual team member from the 26 units receiving a t-shirt.
Below are photos and cutlines of some of the local figures who took part in the three-day showcase.
West’s Emily Sissel and Morgan Rigsby talk following a contest at Shawnee State.
Shawnee State’s EJ Onu (left) and Hannah Miller (right) watch basketball contests at West.
Portsmouth head coach Amy Hughes talks to her team during a break in play.
South Webster’s Baylee Cox catches a pass from Madison Cook on Wednesday afternoon.
South Webster’s Madison Cook brings the ball up the floor on Wednesday afternoon.
Portsmouth’s Jasmine Eley receives an inbound pass from a teammate on Wednesday.
