GBBC schedule (Thurs.-Fri.)

Gene Bennett Baseball Classic Pool Play Schedule (as of Tuesday at 3 p.m., subject to change)

Thursday, June 14:

Branch Rickey Park

12 p.m. — Pittsburgh Spikes vs. Louisville Sun Devils

7 p.m. — Gene Bennett Classic Opening Ceremony (all teams)

Raceland (Ky.) High School (All games that were previously scheduled to be played at Portsmouth HS have been moved to Raceland)

9 a.m. — Portsmouth Post 23 vs. Diamond Prospects 15

12 p.m. — Diamond Prospects 15 vs. Ohio Force 16

3 p.m. — Louisville Sun Devils vs. Huntington Patriots

Russell (Ky.) High School

9 a.m. — Russell vs. Huntington Hounds 16

12 p.m. — Huntington Hounds 16 vs. Portsmouth Post 23

3 p.m. — Ohio Force 16 vs. Russell

Cannonsburg (Ky.) Boyd County High School

9 a.m. — Boyd County vs. Huntington Patriots Red

12 p.m. — Huntington Patriots Red vs. Boyd County

3 p.m. — Diamond Prospects 17 vs. Pittsburgh Spikes

Wheelersburg High School

9 a.m. — Ohio Force 17 vs. Ashland Post 76

12 p.m. — Ashland Post 76 vs. Ohio Force 17

Valley High School

9 a.m. — Huntington Patriots vs. Great Lakes Canadians

12 p.m. — Great Lakes Canadians vs. Diamond Prospects 17

Friday, June 15:

Branch Rickey Park

9 a.m. — Diamond Prospects 17 vs. Huntington Patriots

12 p.m. — Great Lakes Canadians vs. Louisville Sun Devils

3 p.m. — Huntington Patriots Red vs. Ohio Force 17

Raceland (Ky.) High School (All games that were previously scheduled to be played at Portsmouth HS have been moved to Raceland)

12 p.m. — Huntington Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Spikes

3 p.m. — Pittsburgh Spikes vs. Great Lakes Canadians

6 p.m. — Louisville Sun Devils vs. Diamond Prospects 17

Russell (Ky.) High School

9 a.m. — Diamond Prospects 15 vs. Russell

12 p.m. — Russell vs. Portsmouth Post 23

3 p.m. — Portsmouth Post 23 vs. Ohio Force 16

6 p.m. — Ohio Force 16 vs. Huntington Hounds 16

Cannonsburg (Ky.) Boyd County High School

9 a.m. — Boyd County vs. Ashland Post 76

12 p.m. — Ohio Force 17 vs. Boyd County

3 p.m. — Huntington Hounds 16 vs. Diamond Prospects 15

6 p.m. — Ashland Post 76 vs. Huntington Patriots Red

Postseason play for the Gene Bennett Baseball Classic will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday. A full schedule will be included online and for Saturday’s paper as it is made available.

Cooper inks with SSU volleyball program

On Tuesday afternoon, the Shawnee State University volleyball program announced another addition to its 2018 roster as the Bears signed a defensive specialist in Western Brown High School’s Emily Cooper, a setter who will be suiting up for Susan Shelton’s unit from the Fall of 2018 on forward.

During Cooper’s career at Western Brown, she received two All-Southern Buckeye Conference (SBC) first-team awards, and a OHSAA Division II, District 13 All-City third-team award. Cooper lead the Broncos to two SBC titles and also became the all-time assist record holder with 748.

“We are very excited to have Emily join us this fall,” said head volleyball coach Susan Shelton. “With her skill level as high as it is already, it will not take her long to transition to collegiate play. She is confident in her abilities. I am looking for her to be a leader on the court for us.”

“I would say the speed of play will be the biggest factor,” Cooper said regarding her transition to the collegiate game. “I think my game will transition into a smarter, faster playing level when in college. I think I will be able to pick up on the little, yet critical strategies of volleyball that I’ve not learned yet.”

The 5-4 Cooper will be able to contribute right away as the Bears ranked fifth in assists in the Mid-South Conference. Cooper will provide an offensive spark as a secondary setter, while also shoring up Shawnee State’s back line, where the Bears only ranked fifth in the conference in digs per set.

To follow along with the rest of Shawnee State volleyball’s recruiting class go to ssubears.com.

Western Brown’s Emily Cooper signed with the Shawnee State University volleyball program, as announced on Tuesday afternoon by the athletic department. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/06/web1_Emily_Cooper_cmyk.jpg Western Brown’s Emily Cooper signed with the Shawnee State University volleyball program, as announced on Tuesday afternoon by the athletic department. Submitted Photo

Cooper signs with SSU volleyball