Logan Elm’s Rhoads signs with SSU volleyball program

The Shawnee State volleyball program officially brought the services of Logan Elm standout Macie Rhoads on board Monday afternoon in a press release that was sent out by the university.

Over her high school career, Rhoads amassed 874 kills with a hitting percentage of .380 and has piled up 102 aces. Defensively Rhoads contributed 112 blocks and 956 digs for Logan Elm.

Rhoads was a highly decorated athlete for Logan Elm. She was a two time All Mid State League first team winner, a two-time First-Team All-Southeast District and Second-Team All-Ohio honoree, and obtained All-MSL Academic honors with the Lady Braves. Rhoads lead Logan Elm to a Southeast district title her senior season, which ultimately ended in a semifinal appearance in the Ohio Division II Region 8 tournament.

“Macie brings a great competitive spirit to our program,” said Shawnee State head volleyball coach Susan Shelton. “Logan Elm has a well-known and respected reputation in high school volleyball in the state of Ohio. I expect Macie to come in and make an immediate impact to our front line.”

“I chose SSU not only because of how everyone treated me like family when I went on a visit for volleyball, but also because of the size of the campus,” Rhoads said. “It felt very home-like.”

Standing at 5-10, Rhoads adds height at the net for Shawnee State. An all-around player, Rhoads will provide both offense and defense at the net for the Bears in 2018 as SSU placed sixth of eight teams in the Mid-South Conference in both hitting percentage and blocks in 2017, which is a mark that Shawnee State, who finished 9-24 last season, hopes to improve upon with the help of Rhoads.

Logan Elm's Macie Rhoads signed with Shawnee State in a signing ceremony that was held inside the halls of Logan Elm High School.