SSU releases women’s soccer schedule

SSU women’s soccer program releases 2018 schedule

The Shawnee State women’s soccer program has released its 2018 schedule, with a full Mid-South Conference slate and a MSC rivalry for Homecoming Weekend set up as part of its slates during the season.

The Bears open up on the earliest date in program history in 2018 as Shawnee State travels to take on Cincinnati Christiam on Saturday, August 18 for a 7 p.m. kickoff. A trip to Michigan follows the initial voyage on the road as the Bears will play at Lawrence Tech (Mich.) on August 25 at 7 p.m. and Rochester (Mich.) at 11 a.m. on August 26. Shawnee State wraps up its four-game road stretch to start the season on Sept. 1 at Union (Ky.), with action kicking off in Barboursville at 5 p.m.

After a week off, SSU will open the home schedule on Saturday, Sept. 8 against Ohio Christian, with kickoff from Shawnee Turf set for 12 p.m. A Sept. 11 road game at Mount Vernon Nazarene will be followed by a three-game home stretch, as the Bears take on Asbury (Ky.) on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m., Point Park (Pa.) on Sept. 22 at 6 p.m., and Pikeville (Ky.) on Sept. 29. The latter contest serves as the MSC opener and the Homecoming Weekend bout, which starts at 1 p.m.

SSU opens October with its first road conference game at Campbellsville (Ky.), with kickoff set for Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. and follows by returning home to take on Cumberlands (Ky.) for a 5 p.m. kickoff from Shawnee Turf. The Bears renew their rivalry series with local rivals Rio Grande (Ohio) on Saturday, Oct. 13, hitting the road for a 5 p.m. start against the Red Storm, and conclude the home schedule on Oct. 17 when they host Georgetown (Ky.) for Senior Night from Shawnee Turf. Shawnee State concludes the season with three straight road games, taking on Life (Ga.) on Oct. 19 (5 p.m.), Cumberland (Tenn.) on Oct. 21 (1 p.m.), and Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) on Oct. 26 (6 p.m.).

Dates and times for the 2018 Mid-South Conference Tournament, which will be held in Bowling Green, Ky., have yet to be announced. If the Bears qualify for the 35th Annual NAIA Women’s Soccer National Tournament, they will travel to Orange Beach, Alabama for games beginning Nov. 26 and concluding as late as Dec. 1.

For continued coverage of Shawnee State women’s soccer, go to ssubears.com.

Led by SSU signees, Portsmouth native Hughes, Greenup drops Muhlenberg, falls to Hazard in KHSAA State Baseball Tournament

After winning by a 10-0 tally in six innings during the first round, the Greenup County Musketeers’ baseball program fell by a 7-5 tally to Hazard in the quarterfinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Lexington.

Gage Hughes, a Portsmouth native, and Kyle Gammon, who will be playing for Post 23 this summer, went a combined 4-for-5 with a triple, a double, two walks, an RBI, and three runs scored in the opening contest against Muhlenberg, which ended up in a six-inning run-rule.

Collier Wireman, who, like Gammon and fellow teammates Ryan Lambert and Isaiah Greene, signed with Shawnee State to play baseball in 2019, went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI, and two runs scored in the contest while Lambert threw a complete game one-hitter and struck out two while only walking one in the victory.

On Saturday, Hughes clubbed his 10th and final home run of the 2018 season in his final at-bat against Hazard, which ultimately ended in a 7-5 loss despite a valiant effort by the Musketeers. The senior, a 24th-round draft pick of the Kansas City Royals in last Wednesday’s MLB Draft, ultimately went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks, and a run scored on the day. Gammon (1-for-3, two runs scored), Lambert (1-for-3, two RBI), and JT Johnson, who had the lone multi-hit effort by going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored on the day for Greenup County, led the way as the Musketeers finished 37-6 on the year.

