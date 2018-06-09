PHS hosting golf scramble, Elks holding Junior Golf Clinics

Portsmouth Athletic Booster Club to host golf scramble

The Portsmouth Athletic Boosters will be holding the annual Tom Grashel Memorial Golf Scramble at Shawnee State Golf Resort on Saturday, June 30th at 1 p.m.

Entries, which are $220 per team entered, will cover a cart, 18 holes of golf, and lunch. A litany of special awards and door prizes will be given out, along with many other contest during the scramble.

For anyone interested in playing or sponsoring a hole for $50, or for more information about the scramble, contact Joe Albrecht at (740) 357-8191.

Elks CC to hold Junior Golf Clinics

The Elks County Club will be hosting Junior Golf Clinics for three different age brackets from Tuesday, June 19 through Friday, June 22 at the esteemed golf course, which is located in McDermott. Gatorade and snacks, instruction from local golfers, and a round of golf, along with a meal on the last day, will be provided.

Registration is $20 for all age groups. Ages five through seven are set up in the 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. time slot each day, while ages eight through 11 are set up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Anybody that is 12 and up will be playing from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day.

For questions and additional information about registration, contact the Elks Pro Shop at (740) 259-6241.

Shawnee Golf Course offering Ladies Golf Clinics

The Shawnee Golf Course is offering Ladies Golf Clinics for beginners and intermediate level golfers every Wednesday evening through June 27th. Each Wednesday will cover a different segment of the golf game. The cost is $10 per session.

You may sign up by contacting the golf shop at 740-858-6681 (Tyson Phillips or Brian Storey), or by emailing bwstorey1963@gmail.com.

SSU men’s, women’s basketball, volleyball programs to hold athletic camps

The Shawnee State University men’s and women’s basketball programs will be holding a litany of camps over the next month, with the women’s basketball program holding a team camp from June 11 through 13 and an individual camp from June 18 to June 21. The men will have a team shootout on June 9.

In addition to the team shootout, the men’s basketball program will host the Elite 50 Camp, a one-day event on June 23 that is available to all student athletes entering their freshman through senior years of high school. The volleyball program will be hosting their annual SpikeFest Team Camps for varsity competitors on July 16-17 and junior varsity competitors on July 18 and 19, while the program’s individual skills camp will commence on July 23 through July 25 for girls entering the sixth through eighth grades.

For more information about each camp, which will be held inside Frank and Janis Waller Gymnasium, visit http://www.ssubears.com/Athletic_Camps.

