Shockers continue red-hot start

Wednesday (6/6)

American Legion Baseball

Waverly Post 142 Shockers 4, Chillicothe Post 757 0

Behind an outstanding complete game effort from Tanner Cunningham and multi-RBI performances from Ian Gillen and Nate Keiser, the Waverly Post 142 Shockers’ baseball program claimed its fifth consecutive victory in as many games to start the 2018 season and moved to 2-0 in SCOL action with a 4-0 victory over Chillicothe Post 757 on Wednesday evening in Chillicothe.

Cunningham, a Valley High School product who had an outstanding 2018 campaign as evidenced by his First-Team All-District honors, absolutely had his way with Post 757 by throwing a complete game two-hitter and striking out six while only walking two batters for a 3-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

“Tanner was dealing out there (on Wednesday),” Waverly Post 142 head coach Jonathan Teeters said. “He was throwing a lot of first pitch strikes, hitting spots, and keeping the ball down.”

After an even score through four innings of work, drawn walks by Luke Lindamood and Brayden Snodgrass in the bottom of the fifth inning allowed Nate Keiser to obtain an infield single that scored the former. Ian Gillen then produced both of his RBI on a double to left that scored both Snodgrass and Keiser to give Cunningham the insurance he needed to close the game out in seven frames. Keiser’s single to left field, which scored Kannon Pack after a pair of walks from Pack and Snodgrass in the bottom of the sixth, closed out the victory in grand fashion.

“Nate Keiser came up big for us again with a couple of big hits and RBI,” Teeters said. “Ian had a big double in the fifth to add on.”

For the contest, Keiser led the Shockers by going 3-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored, while Gillen’s two-RBI double to left accounted for his lone hit in four trips. Cunningham (1-for-3, sacrifice) and Marty Knittel (1-for-3) joined them in the hit column while Luke Lindamood and Kannon Pack drew a walk and scored a run each and Brayden Snodgrass drew two walks and scored a run on his own accord. Pack added a sacrifice and Garrett Hurd, along with Jalen Miller, each walked once to round out the Post 142 efforts.

Waverly will look to continue its hot streak over the weekend in contests against Jackson Post 81 and Athens Post 21 on Saturday and Sunday. Both contests, which start at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively, will be doubleheaders, with the former serving as the Veterans Appreciation Day contest.

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

