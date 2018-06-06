Post 142 grabs 3-1 win over Post 62, moves to 4-0

Tuesday (6/5)

American Legion Baseball

Waverly Post 142 Shockers 3, Chillicothe Post 62 Riverbats 1

Behind an outstanding complete game effort from Marty Knittel and multi-hit performances from Knittel, Jalen Miller, and Nate Keiser, the Waverly Post 142 Shockers’ American Legion baseball program was able to claim a 3-1 victory over the Chillicothe Post 62 Riverbats’ American Legion baseball program en route to moving to 4-0 with the SCOL-opening win on Tuesday evening in Waverly.

Knittel, who threw a complete game three-hitter on Tuesday evening, struck out three batters and only walked one en route to picking up his second decision of the 2018 campaign. The West Sider also starred at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI after an error and a bunt single by Miller put Knittel in position to drive in Gillen with the game’s second run of the contest.

“Marty really set the tone this evening from the first pitch to the last,” Waverly Post 142 head coach Jonathan Teeters said. “He was dialed in and answered the bell for us, the Knittel household certainly went home a proud family, as they should.”

Post 142 first struck in the opening frame, when singles by Miller and Knittel put Tanner Cunningham in a position to drive in Miller with a two-out single. Then, after a single by Cade Powell with one out in the fourth inning of play, an error and a wild pitch allowed Keiser to come up large as his double to center scored Powell for a critical insurance run. An improved defensive showing, along with Knittel’s effective pitching, allowed the Shockers to cruise from there as Waverly took a 3-1 victory.

“Tanner had a clutch two-out hit in the first to get us on the board first,” Teeters said. “Marty was able to add on in the third and Nate came up big for us at the bottom of the order in the fourth for some extra insurance. We also played well defensively tonight. Ian made a couple really nice plays for us in center.”

Post 142 played Chillicothe Post 757 in Chillicothe on Wednesday.

Canton to host 2018 Football Championships, playoff times will change over postseason

In the annual board meeting that the OHSAA holds every June, the association announced that the 2018 OHSAA Division I-VII State Football Championships will remain at Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Additionally, the playoff times for contests will change, as Divisions IV, V, and VII will play on Saturday evenings and Divisions I, II, III, and VI will play on Friday evenings. Game times will remain at 7 p.m.

In the regional maps that were also released on Wednesday afternoon, the Division V units in Scioto County and Pike County will be split from their bordering counterparts in Jackson County and Lawrence County. Scioto County and Pike County will play units from Brown County to the Cincinnati area, while Jackson and Lawrence Counties will continue to play their normal playoff matchups against their fellow Southeast and East District brethren.

“We still have good attendance throughout the playoffs, but the overall total attendance dropped in 2017 when we moved all the games to Fridays,” said Beau Rugg, OHSAA Director of Officiating and Sport Management and the OHSAA’s football administrator, in the official OHSAA press release regarding the change. “Some parts of the state liked staying away from Saturdays for playoff games, but we also received quite a bit of feedback, mainly from the smaller schools, that they hoped we would return to having games on Saturdays, too, so their communities could see two games per weekend instead of one.”

OHSAA Football Championships to return to Canton in ‘19

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

