Elks holding Junior Golf Clinics, Criner named All-American

Elks CC to hold Junior Golf Clinics

The Elks County Club will be hosting Junior Golf Clinics for three different age brackets from Tuesday, June 19 through Friday, June 22 at the esteemed golf course, which is located in McDermott. Gatorade and snacks, instruction from local golfers, and a round of golf, along with a meal on the last day, will be provided.

Registration is $20 for all age groups. Ages five through seven are set up in the 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. time slot each day, while ages eight through 11 are set up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Anybody that is 12 and up will be playing from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day.

For questions and additional information about registration, contact the Elks Pro Shop at (740) 259-6241.

Rio’s Criner named First-Team NAIA All-American, Conkey left off list

University of Rio Grande sophomore shortstop Michaela Criner has been named to the 2018 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Softball All-America First Team.

The team, which was selected by the NAIA All-America committee, was announced Friday.

Criner, who was a second team honoree last season, helped the RedStorm to a 35-win season and a fourth straight trip to the NAIA national tournament.

The Bremen, Ohio native, who was also named the River States Conference Player of the Year last month, becomes just the second player in program history to be named a first team All-American. Jenny Olding earned the same honor in 2006.

Criner finished with a team-high .534 batting average to go along with 13 home runs and 49 runs batted in.

She also had nine doubles, five triples, a .868 slugging percentage and a .565 on-base percentage.

Criner led the country in batting average, hits per game (1.938) and total bases per game (3.146). She finished second nationally in total hits (93) and total bases (151), was third in slugging percentage, fourth in runs scored per game (1.208) and 15th in runs scored (58).

Criner was the only Rio Grande player to appear on the list.

No other player representing a River States Conference school was honored.

Senior catcher Harlee Donovan of Southern Oregon was named the NAIA Player of the Year and freshman Emily Cerny of Science & Arts (Okla.) was honored as the NAIA Pitcher of the Year.

Donovan was tabbed the 2018 Cascade Conference Player of the Year after batting .447 (80-for-179) with 12 home runs, 77 RBI and a .771 slugging percentage. She ranked No. 2 in the NAIA in RBI and ninth in total bases (138).

The native of Half Moon Bay, Calif., led the team with 16 doubles and 62 walks.

A native of Newcastle, Okla., Cerny led all NAIA pitchers with 33 wins and ranked third in opponent batting average (.164), strikeouts (298) and total innings pitched (238.0), and seventh in ERA (1.15). She finished her freshman campaign with a 33-4 record and 12 shutouts.

Cerny rolled off seven-straight winning decisions to end the year and was named World Series MVP after leading her team to its first-ever national championship. She pitched all of the team’s 30 innings in the event, holding opponents to a .193 batting average against, posted a 1.17 ERA and struck out 27 batters.

Despite obtaining a 17-3 overall record and a 1.52 ERA in 2018, Kelsey Conkey was left off of the NAIA All-American list. The redshirt junior and Minford native struck out 120 batters in 128-and-two-thirds innings of work, walked only 20 batters for a 6.4-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and threw 16 complete games — including six shutouts — but was left off of the list despite improving her strikeout mark, lowering her total walk marks, and, as a result, obtaining a higher strikeout-to-walk ratio while leading Rio in ERA for the second season in a row. The RedStorm have obtained an 82-25 overall record with Conkey heading the pitching staff.

Shawnee Golf Course offering Ladies Golf Clinics

The Shawnee Golf Course is offering Ladies Golf Clinics for beginners and intermediate level golfers every Wednesday evening through June 27th. Each Wednesday will cover a different segment of the golf game. The cost is $10 per session.

You may sign up by contacting the golf shop at 740-858-6681 (Tyson Phillips or Brian Storey), or by emailing bwstorey1963@gmail.com.

SSU men’s, women’s basketball, volleyball programs to hold athletic camps

The Shawnee State University men’s and women’s basketball programs will be holding a litany of camps over the next month, with the women’s basketball program holding a team camp from June 11 through 13 and an individual camp from June 18 to June 21. The men will have a team shootout on June 9.

In addition to the team shootout, the men’s basketball program will host the Elite 50 Camp, a one-day event on June 23 that is available to all student athletes entering their freshman through senior years of high school. The volleyball program will be hosting their annual SpikeFest Team Camps for varsity competitors on July 16-17 and junior varsity competitors on July 18 and 19, while the program’s individual skills camp will commence on July 23 through July 25 for girls entering the sixth through eighth grades.

For more information about each camp, which will be held inside Frank and Janis Waller Gymnasium, visit http://www.ssubears.com/Athletic_Camps.

