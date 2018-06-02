Track, Day II: Shipley clinches top-five finishes in four events

COLUMBUS — Over the course of their careers, Portsmouth’s Lynsey Shipley and Wheelersburg’s Ellie Ruby have truly raised the bar to another level in the track and field realm.

And on Saturday morning, the duo, along with Minford’s Breydan Tilley, the additional senior standout to participate on Saturday in individual competition, capped off their careers by combining for six additional finishes on the state podium, while the talented Girls 4-by-100 Meter Relay unit that the Wheelersburg girls have to offer obtained yet another podium finish to round out another sensational day on the track for Scioto County in the OHSAA Division III State Championships.

Lynsey Shipley — Portsmouth, second in 400 meter dash; fourth in 200 meter dash; fifth in 100 meter dash

Shipley wasted no time getting Saturday off to a bang by collecting times of 12.36 in the 100, 25.36 in the 200, and 56.80 in the 400. In the latter of the three events, Shipley closed strong down the homestretch on Archbold’s Dakota Stamm, but fell just shy of repeating as a state champion in the event by four one-hundredths of a second.

“My prelim time (58.38) wasn’t good, so I wanted to do better, and I felt like I ultimately did good (in the 400). “It wasn’t my PR, but it’s fine.”

However, if one had known what Shipley had to go through to even run and compete in her preliminaries and her finals — especially considering that the senior had strep throat and was running a fever that forced her to visit an urgent care facility on Friday evening — one would consider going 4-for-4 in not only qualifying for, but finishing in the top-five in all of her events, a miracle.

“I’m very happy,” Shipley said. “I just did what I felt that I had to do. I’m just happy. I’m really blessed that I was able to compete still.”

Her own personal cheering section, which was full of her family, fellow track teammates, coaches, and school administrators, certainly didn’t hurt, either.

“Having them cheer you on just makes you want to go harder,” Shipley said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be here.”

Shipley’s efforts — which were as dependable as the Wendy’s special 4-for-4 deal — came on the heels of an outstanding finish in the long jump, where she finished with a mark of 17 feet, seven inches. Her fellow Scioto County competitor, Ruby, finished first in the same event with a jump of 18 feet, six-and-a-half inches.

“Competing against Ellie was wonderful,” Shipley said. “I was cheering her on the whole time. I was glad that we were able to share our last moments of high school track together as outgoing seniors.”

Ultimately, Shipley, who will be competing in track and field at Northern Kentucky, scored 22 points competing as an individual. That mark was enough to tie Wheelersburg for seventh place in the Division III girls standings just on her own accord.

Ellie Ruby — Wheelersburg, third in 300 meter hurdles; seventh in 100 meter hurdles

After winning her second state championship in three years on Friday, Ruby closed out her outstanding career with a strong 44.71 in the 300 meter hurdles. The three-sport star — who will continue her volleyball and track and field careers at Mount Vernon Nazarene — added in a 14.94 in the 100 meter hurdles to place in the seventh position.

With her state championship winning long jump of 18 feet, six-and-a-half inches added in, Ruby was able to score 18 of the 22 points that the Wheelersburg girls obtained for the meet. Paige Emnett’s sixth-place shot put of 40 feet, two inches accounted for three of the remaining four points.

Breydan Tilley — Minford, fifth, 110 meter hurdles

With his long jump of six feet, five inches in the books following the first day of the OHSAA Division III State Championships, Tilley only added to his impressive resume by claiming a fifth-place showing in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 14.87.

Tilley, who finished sixth in the long jump, used his fifth to garner seven points on his own, which put Minford in a tie for 30th place overall in the Division III boys scoring.

Gabby Deacon, Lani Irwin, Lauren Jolly, Libby Miller — Wheelersburg, eighth, 4-by-100 meter relay

Behind another strong run (51.16), the quartet of Gabby Deacon, Lani Irwin, Lauren Jolly, and Libby Miller were able to claim the final point for the Lady Pirates with their eighth-place finish, as Scioto County was represented on the podium for the 11th time during the 2018 OHSAA Division III State Championships.

The quartet, who ran a 51.09 in preliminaries, will all return next season in an effort to improve on an already strong pace in 2019.

Wheelersburg’s Ellie Ruby (middle right) stands third on the podium in the 300 meter hurdles. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/06/web1_yOGd-1rf_cmyk.jpg Wheelersburg’s Ellie Ruby (middle right) stands third on the podium in the 300 meter hurdles. Tom Kaskey | Wheelersburg assistant track coach and football offensive coordinator Minford’s Breydan Tilley clears a hurdle in the 110 meter hurdles. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/06/web1_DSC_0558JPG_cmyk.jpg Minford’s Breydan Tilley clears a hurdle in the 110 meter hurdles. Kevin Colley | Daily Times Wheelersburg’s 4-by-100 meter relay unit (Gabby Deacon, Lani Irwin, Lauren Jolly, Libby Miller) stand eighth on the podium (far left). https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/06/web1_YO19jjoE_cmyk.jpg Wheelersburg’s 4-by-100 meter relay unit (Gabby Deacon, Lani Irwin, Lauren Jolly, Libby Miller) stand eighth on the podium (far left). Tom Kaskey | Wheelersburg assistant track coach and football offensive coordinator Portsmouth’s Lynsey Shipley runs in the 100 meter dash. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/06/web1_DSC_0565JPG_cmyk.jpg Portsmouth’s Lynsey Shipley runs in the 100 meter dash. Kevin Colley | Daily Times Minford’s Breydan Tilley stands fifth on the podium (second from right) in the 110 meter hurdles. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/06/web1_Xzd6NrRg_cmyk.jpg Minford’s Breydan Tilley stands fifth on the podium (second from right) in the 110 meter hurdles. Tom Kaskey | Wheelersburg assistant track coach and football offensive coordinator Portsmouth’s Lynsey Shipley smiles after finishing fourth in the 100 meter dash. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/06/web1_DSC_0571JPG_cmyk.jpg Portsmouth’s Lynsey Shipley smiles after finishing fourth in the 100 meter dash. Kevin Colley | Daily Times Wheelersburg’s Ellie Ruby (far right) placed seventh on the podium in the 100 meter hurdles. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/06/web1_5OainI-b_cmyk.jpg Wheelersburg’s Ellie Ruby (far right) placed seventh on the podium in the 100 meter hurdles. Tom Kaskey | Wheelersburg assistant track coach and football offensive coordinator Wheelersburg’s Libby Miller rounds the final turn in the 4-by-100 meter relay. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/06/web1_DSC_0575JPG_cmyk.jpg Wheelersburg’s Libby Miller rounds the final turn in the 4-by-100 meter relay. Kevin Colley | Daily Times Wheelersburg’s Ellie Ruby clears the final hurdle in the 300 meter hurdles. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/06/web1_DSC_0587JPG_cmyk.jpg Wheelersburg’s Ellie Ruby clears the final hurdle in the 300 meter hurdles. Kevin Colley | Daily Times

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

