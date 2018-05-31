SSU puts 18 on NAIA Scholar-Athlete units

District 11 Challenger Baseball League to sell raffle tickets for Challenger League State Tournament

The District 11 Challenger Baseball League is selling raffle tickets once again in an attempt to raise money for the teams in the District 11 Challenger Baseball League in their effort to represent Scioto County at the annual State of Ohio Challenger League Baseball Tournament in Mason.

The tickets, which can be bought at several locations in Southern Ohio, gives individuals the chance to win over $300 in lottery tickets. All money raised goes back to traveling, eating, and hotel costs for the individuals competing in the District 11 Challenger League.

The Winning Raffle ticket will be drawn at the end of the annual Challenger League Motorcycle Run on June 23rd at approximately 1 p.m. The top 3 sellers will also be able to choose a coach of their choice on this day and put a pie in their face.

Shawnee State puts 18 on NAIA Scholar-Athlete lists

In the recently-announced NAIA Scholar-Athlete lists, the Shawnee State University baseball, softball, track and field, golf, and women’s tennis programs combined to put 18 individuals on the lists for each of the respective sports to represent another strong showing for the school in that department.

The Shawnee State baseball program put JT Boggs (SR/South Shore, Ky.), Casey Claflin (SR/Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio), Kasey Wright (JR/Hawesville, Ky.) and Chase Thurber (JR/Andover, Ohio) on the list. The award is the second for Boggs in his second season of eligibility, and the first for Claflin, Wright and Thurber. Wright and Thurber are juniors and will be eligible for the award again next season.

Their counterparts on the Shawnee State softball side put three additional players on the list, including local standouts Kayla Koch and Megan Shupert-Martin along with Proctorville native Mackenzie Riley. Koch, a 2015 Valley graduate earned the award for the first time in her career, while Shupert-Martin, a 2015 West graduate and Riley, a 2015 Fairland graduate, did the same. Shupert-Martin and Riley will both be back next year.

As for the Shawnee State track and field program, the Bears capped off another strong season on the track with a stronger performance in the classroom as five student-athletes were named Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes by the NAIA. The women put Anna Havranek (SR/Sugarcreek, Ohio), Kate Spencer (SR/Glouster, Ohio) and Lindsey Krause (SO/Pickaway County, Ohio) on the list, while Proctorville’s Chad McComas and Woodbridge, N.J. native Andrew Polanco earned the award on the men’s side.

In women’s tennis, a familiar face found her way onto the Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete list as Shania Massie, who starred on the basketball court for Jeff Nickel, obtained the award for Dave Hopkins’ golf program. Massie was able to earn the award by maintaining a 3.5 cumulative GPA over the course of her college career. Massie is in her first season of eligibility for the award as a junior. She also earned Mid-South Conference All-Academic honors in both women’s basketball and women’s golf this season.

Last, but most certainly not last, the Shawnee State women’s tennis program arguably had the most impressive performance of all in the classroom as a spring sports-high five student-athletes were named NAIA Scholar-Athletes for the 2017-18 season, including Abby Brinkman (SR/Troy, Ohio), Mykalley Detty (SR/Washington Court House, Ohio), Adrianna Johnson (SO/Clarksville, Ohio), Caleigh O’Neal (JR/Greenup, Ky.) and Rebecca Cinfio (JR/Somonauk, Ill.).

The five honorees is the most in program history for Shawnee State, eclipsing the three earned in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. Shawnee State’s five NAIA Scholar-Athletes is also the highest number for any member of the Mid-South Conference in 2017-18, edging Lindsey Wilson’s four.

To earn the NAIA’s Scholar-Athlete award, student-athletes must be at least a junior, have been in at least their second year at the institution, and have maintained a 3.5 cumulative GPA in their studies at the institution.

For continued coverage of Shawnee State athletics, check out ssubears.com.

Shawnee State’s Shania Massie accomplished the rare feat of being named an NAIA Scholar-Athlete in two sports. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_Shania-Massie-Scholar-Athlete_cmyk.jpg Shawnee State’s Shania Massie accomplished the rare feat of being named an NAIA Scholar-Athlete in two sports. The District 11 Challenger League will be selling raffle tickets in various locations throughout Southern Ohio in an effort to raise money for traveling, lodging, and food expenses for its annual trip to the State of Ohio Challenger League Baseball Tournament, which will be held in Mason. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_Lottery_Basket_cmyk.jpg The District 11 Challenger League will be selling raffle tickets in various locations throughout Southern Ohio in an effort to raise money for traveling, lodging, and food expenses for its annual trip to the State of Ohio Challenger League Baseball Tournament, which will be held in Mason. Shawnee State’s Chase Thurber was one of four baseball players to obtain NAIA Scholar-Athlete accolades. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_Chase_Thurber_Scholar-Athlete_cmyk.jpg Shawnee State’s Chase Thurber was one of four baseball players to obtain NAIA Scholar-Athlete accolades.

District 11 Challenger league to sell lottery raffle tickets