Democratic Party endorses children services tax levy

On Thursday, August 25th, the Scioto County Democratic Party unanimously voted to endorse the levy increase to fund Children Services. The funding that Scioto County presently has, takes care of only 130 children. The current number of children in care is almost 3 times that number.

As we are all aware, our community was ravaged by the opioid crisis, which has left many broken families in its wake. The children negatively affected by the ravages of addiction need to be protected.

Scioto Countians have always taken care of the most vulnerable in our community whether funding Senior Services or services for people with Developmental Disabilities. Let this be no exception. We encourage our neighbors to vote yes for the Children Services Levy on November 8th.