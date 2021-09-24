The critical decision we make as Americans

My good friend George Barna has often said, “It’s important to understand what the people believe because you do what you believe.” In fact, a nation is best understood by examining the content of its beliefs because those beliefs determine the nation’s behavior. The sum of those beliefs is known as a worldview.

A worldview is the intellectual, emotional and spiritual filter through which you see and respond to the world. A biblical worldview is a means of experiencing, interpreting, and responding to reality consistent with biblical perspectives, to be a disciple of Jesus, imitate Him; a biblical worldview is your best effort to think like Jesus so you can act like Jesus!

Each and every worldview is shaped by external influences. Because you do what you believe, embracing a biblical worldview is your best attempt to think like Jesus so that you can live like Jesus. The research further tells us that only 6% of Americans have a Biblical worldview! Behavior stems from what we think – our attitudes, beliefs, values and opinions. Although most people own a Bible and know some of its content, our research found that most Americans have little idea how to integrate core biblical principles to form a unified and meaningful response to the challenges and opportunities of life.

Now to a critically important issue… Critical Race Theory or (CRT) which is a movement of activists and scholars who are interested in transforming the relationship among race, racism, and power. It takes on civil rights issues, which include economics, history, group and self-interest, even feelings, and the unconscious. According to Owen Strachan, “Critical Race Theory directly contradicts the religious values of Orthodox Christianity.

It teaches a different works-based gospel because, because among other things… CRT does not see humanity as resting in the image of God. It sees humanity as rooted in an image of power, which changes our concept of humanity. CRT makes our identity our skin color… Scripture sees our humanity under Adam, as the first-born man, and head of the human race. Because he sinned, we sin.

It is because of him that we have a fallen human nature. Our primary identity is in Adam. But Christ’s salvation did not apply to one ethnic group over another. So, as sinners, we are all united in Adam. But as the saved, we are all united in Christ, and therein lies our true identity. With CRT, our sin is not the primary problem of humanity. CRT says that our problem is unfairly distributed power, which is based on societally-founded iniquities. Therefore, atonement of Christ is not a means to our salvation.

Instead power-balancing is the solution when “privileged” people “check” their unfair advantages. CRT is about cultural and political change. It accomplishes its ends through changing minds, but also through changing laws.”

Michael Knowles in a great new book “Speechless” writes, “In 1843 Karl Marx called for the “ruthless criticism of all that exists” His most devoted followers understood that political revolution required cultural upheaval, which in turn demanded the disillusionment of the people with the prevailing culture. Herbert Marcuse, Eric Fromm and other intellectuals of the Frankfurt School contributed to the campaign by developing an entire academic discipline oriented toward critiquing and transforming society rather than merely understanding it… they called this, by the way… critical theory!” Now we begin to see where this started.

Marxism as a worldview stands in opposition to the economics of capitalism and falls more in line with socialist or communist political ideologies. Marxism, though, is also founded on an irreligious—or even religiously hostile—foundation… something akin to what we see perpetuating the hearts and minds of many Americans today.

It’s extremely helpful to clearly understand our nation’s founders’ worldview. Thanks to my buddy David Barton, we have these quotes handy: Alexander Hamilton declared: “For my own part, I sincerely esteem it a system which without the finger of God never could have been suggested and agreed upon by such a diversity of interests.”

James Madison agreed, and reported: “It is impossible for the man of pious reflection not to perceive in it a finger of that Almighty Hand which has been so frequently and signally extended to our relief in the critical stages of the Revolution.” George Washington similarly attested: “As to my sentiments with respect to the merits of the new Constitution, I will disclose them without reserve… It appears to me then little short of a miracle that the delegates from so many different states … should unite in forming a system of national government.” Sounds like a Biblical worldview to me!

We have before us a critical truth, there are two competing worldviews that are likely to guide us forward as a nation. So, it seems we are facing a critical moment before us. A moment that will possibly decide the future of those we love and cherish. The critical decision we make as Americans will set the course for the future of millions yet unborn. The good news as I see it is that God has always used a remnant of believers to change the course of history. May the efforts of great Americans make this nation healthy again.

By Tim Throckmorton Contributing Columnist

This writer’s opinion is their own and not the opinion of this newspaper Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council. He can be reached at 740-935-1406

Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council. He can be reached at 740-935-1406