How the Grinch stole common sense

Yosemite Sam, Elmer Fudd and more recently Kermit the Frog were marched to the canceled court. Even Mr. Potato Head was escorted off the toy shelf this past week! Now the long arm of cancel culture has invaded the world of all things, Dr. Suess! All this as the Equality Act is passed in the United States House of Representatives this week. Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler condemned the bill Tuesday on the House floor. “The so-called Equality Act jeopardizes the wellbeing of our children. It jeopardizes the role of parents, the privacy and safety of vulnerable women, the competitive edge of female athletes, the livelihoods of charities and businesses and the integrity of our healthcare system.” It sticks the government’s long talons into practically every area of life.

Tony Perkins shared recently, “Now, even Scrabble isn’t safe. You can forget the triple word score on at least 236 “slurs” the North American players association is stripping from the group’s lexicon. The goal, these gamers say, is to make the game “friendlier” for all types of people. Of course, no one has seen the official list of “potentially offensive” words — leaving many to wonder if this new vocabulary is just W-O-K-E. George Orwell used to say that if you control the language, you control the people. And the fringe has certainly taken that advice to heart, putting a bullseye on phrases as pedestrian as “peanut gallery,” “no can do” and the ever-inflammatory “eenie meenie miney moe.” But is it working? New polling says no. If anything, a growing number of Americans — including an impressive number of prominent liberals — think the cancel culture has worn out its welcome.”

Mark Hemmingway writes, “If you want to blame someone for this unrest, try academia. It’s our colleges and universities who created this chaos by allowing certain Marxist theories to take hold of U.S. campuses. In the last 20 years, it’s reached critical mass,” he pointed out. So much so that “the point of education [is now] to rectify injustice and to create activists, not to impart knowledge. And I definitely think that that has taken hold among younger people that haven’t really even, frankly, been that well educated on competing ideas regarding basic things like free speech or free enterprise. And that’s a problem. They’ve been taught that only one set of ideas only is correct.”

Jim Denison wrote recently in The Christian Post, “Cancel culture is rooted in the postmodern assertion that all truth claims are individual and subjective. Each of us interprets our experiences of the world in ways that are unique to us. As a result, we are told, there can be no such thing as “objective” truth. Conventional wisdom therefore claims that there is only “your truth” and “my truth.” (Of course, to deny

objective truth is to make an objective truth claim.) We have arrived at the place where tolerance is therefore the great value of our society. We are told that we must tolerate and affirm any behavior that does not harm others. However, our “tolerant” culture is highly intolerant of anyone it perceives to be intolerant.

Know that this isn’t about cartoon characters or Dr. Suess. This is all about faith. Doug Powell writes, “At a time when Christianity in America has been so focused on seeker-sensitive services and has gone to great lengths not to offend anyone, Christians have forgotten a very important truth: The Gospel is offensive. In fact, if the offensiveness of the Gospel is removed then there is no Gospel left. Without an understanding of what we need to be saved from we would never recognize or even look for a savior. Jesus didn’t come into the world as a good example; he came to do what we could not do for ourselves. The offensiveness of the Gospel is what makes it Good News since it reveals what we are saved from and why we need a savior, as well as who that savior is.”

From the beginning of man’s history Satan has tried tirelessly, it seems, to stop the plan of man’s redemption. And that plan has stretched from the corruption of religious leaders to the undermining the moral atmosphere of society and culture. Herod tried in vain to destroy the message of Christ’s birth. Without success, he went to great lengths, even killing innocent children in an attempt to destroy the Christ child.

Betsy Dorminey in the American Spectator writes, “I am sad. Sad I am. I cannot read Green Eggs and Ham. The eggs, through green, were not free-range. And ham? Ask pigs. They think it’s strange… We cannot read him at our school. We cannot fish McElligot’s Pool. The next time Horton Hears a Who It’s best that he keep quiet, too. If you, like me, find this absurd Let’s give these censors one small word Which, like a mis-shod shoe, should pinch: “Look in the mirror, see a Grinch!” This craziness is getting us and the children in America NOWHERE! If I may borrow a line from Suess… “The more you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go!” Good advice Doc!

By Tim Throckmorton Contributing Columnist

This writer’s opinion is their own and not the opinion of this newspaper Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council. He can be reached at 740-935-1406

Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council. He can be reached at 740-935-1406