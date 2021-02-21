At the time, it wasn’t all that funny! It was as if my car wanted to express a little dashboard sarcasm just before I dragged it into a long snowstorm-laden journey home. I should have known better. I should have given it some thought or at least picked up my phone and checked the weather forecast for the day of my return flight. But NOOOO! I parked my car in a sunny parking place only to return to John Glenn International airport on a flight from Chicago and a snowy landing of the which Santa Claus and his 8 reindeer would have been extremely proud. I finally made it to my parked car to only find it covered in ice and snow. After prying open the door and starting the car I looked down to a dashboard warning… Ice possible… use caution! Ya think? It was funny and I had to laugh. Just me in a lone parking lot during a snowstorm chiseling my way through an outer coating of nature’s finest ice and snow, and laughing out loud.

Ice storms, snow storms… storms of life, we all face them. It’s what you do while you’re in the storm that matters most. You read a passage of scripture describing how God can help you in the storms of life and you feel blessed and confident, yet when you live it from the deck of a boat that’s storm tossed… it’s a little different story! Luke records this story… “Now it came to pass on a certain day, that he went into a ship with his disciples: and he said unto them, Let us go over unto the other side of the lake. And they launched forth. But as they sailed he fell asleep: and there came down a storm of wind on the lake; and they were filled with water, and were in jeopardy. And they came to him, and awoke him, saying, Master, master, we perish. Then he arose, and rebuked the wind and the raging of the water: and they ceased, and there was a calm. And he said unto them, Where is your faith? And they being afraid wondered, saying one to another, What manner of man is this! for he commandeth even the winds and water, and they obey him.” There are four quick observations that jump quickly out at me when I hear that story. You see, just because you are doing what Jesus told you to do doesn’t mean you won’t face storms! Think of that—Jesus told them to get into the boat and cast off, yet before long they were smack in the middle of a storm. Storms come and go, Jesus is still in control! I have noticed that often in the storm, we can feel like God is asleep! Did you catch that in the midst of the storm Jesus slipped to one corner of the ship and dozed off? How can that be? Let me assure you, though storms rage, God is still in control!

I want to pause here and make an observation. When the storms rage and it seems as if God is asleep, the best thing you can do is to stay in the boat! Be assured that when storms come, and they will, with Jesus is the safest place to be! Often in adversity we want God to do a removing job when He wants to do an improving job. To realize the worth of the anchor, we need to feel the storm! I have learned through many a storm that Jesus is still over any storm I may be under! He just spoke, and the storm settled down. It’s still true today, when He speaks to the situations of our lives, that’s when true peace comes! From scraping windshields in the freezing cold to dealing with the everyday challenges life brings. It is in looking back we find ourselves realizing all the wisdom and life experience we glean from the journey.

A small girl had been promised the privilege of climbing to a nearby hilltop where her brother enjoyed playing. But when she came within sight of the steep, rough path, she drew back in dismay. “Why, there isn’t a smooth spot anywhere. It’s all bumpy and stony!” she exclaimed. “Yes,” said her more experienced older brother, “but how else would we ever climb to the top if it wasn’t? The stones and bumps are what we step on to get there.” Someone has aptly written, “God has not promised skies always blue, Flower-strewn pathways all our life through; God has not promised sun without rain, Joy without sorrow, peace without pain. But God has promised strength for the day, Rest for the labor, light for the way; Grace for the trials, help from above, Unfailing sympathy, undying love.” I’ve always loved those lines. I pray that God helps me to focus not on the storms in which I myself may face, but focus on His promises that are true and faithful! Let the dashboards sound their warning, I know the one who makes the weather.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_Throckmorton-2.jpg

By Tim Throckmorton Contributing Columnist

This writer’s opinion is their own and not the opinion of this newspaper Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council

This writer’s opinion is their own and not the opinion of this newspaper

Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council