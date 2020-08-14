Kim’s Korner: Building things together

This past week, I worked mainly on the Scioto County Junior Fair. While working on the animal shows and getting photos from parents and friends of these kids, I constantly felt so bad for these kids. This is not what they thought they would be doing at this year’s fair. These kids look forward to a week’s worth of fun with their 4H friends, taking care of their animals every day and then showing and possibly selling their animals.

They put in work day in and day out from the time they get their animals until the week of fair and while it was great that the fair board made sure these kids had an opportunity to show their animals, it was just a small piece of what these kids were expecting. However, even with that in mind, I was thinking about the resilient our children have become through all this pandemic. Every day things in their lives are different. Choices are being made do they go to school or don’t they? Can they play sports and do the things they love or not? Will they get to visit their friends or not?

And yet, they still keep going. If you think about it, our children could be angry all the time and moody beyond what we have never seen before, but overall, they have just been taking things like a solid punch in a boxing match and going on with their lives. They continue to do what they are told, even though they don’t like it. Now, we tell them that they can go to school, but they have to wear a mask, they can’t do all the things they used to do when in school, they have to bring their own water, they won’t be getting the kind of food they are used to during school, their teachers(the one person who loves them cannot even get close enough to give them the personal touch they are used to) must distance themselves will have to monitor all the kids about all of these things while trying to teach them lessons, nothing back to school will be what they are used to in school.

As adults, we are tired of all of this and don’t have any answers as to what is going to be in the future for our childrens’ school year. I hope to not hear how awful kids are from anyone, I think they’ve shown strength beyond that which we had as children, and they should be upset and angry, we would have been. I feel on the most part, they are truly doing the best they can with what is given to them from PK- grade 12. I say this with the heart of the old school teacher, we need to praise them as they do, what is told for them to do, and give them unconditional love during a time where everyone is struggling.

I searched and searched for things to help you prepare your children for returning back to school and I found this article on helping your children with mask-wearing. I put it here on my education pages, I hope it helps you.

So for things to do this week, I think it is important for you to spend as much time as you can with your children and I found on a popular mechanics site, https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/how-to/g22/10-diy-toys-you-can-build-with-your-kids/ 10 Kid-Friendly Projects You Can Build Now

Stuck at home and bored with the kids? Why not try out one of these easy-to-follow plans for building your very own toys? There are things like building a Catapult, a backyard water rocket, a water balloon launcher, a beatbox boom box, periscope, ukulele, Mars Rover, and a party popper. What I like about these is they cost little money and they can be done with children of all ages. A lot of them can be a shared project with different ages of your children.

While searching I also discovered a link for 360 things to build with or for your kids that wen straight to Pinterest https://www.pinterest.ca/magruffman/projects-to-build-for-with-kids This link has an overabundance of ideas from edible pudding slime to making giant bubbles. I’m hoping that this weeks building things together ideas are just what you are looking for before your children’s lives take a totally different turn again.

Have fun with your children this week, it will make you and them feel better. Keep in mind. I try to do my best to find things that are not a ton of work for you. I will continue this column when school starts and will have different ideas and help for parents.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind to each other and continue to set a good example for our children.

