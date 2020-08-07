Kim’s Korner: Fun with music

“Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself,” by John Dewey is a quote that both teachers and parents will need as the children return to school in some fashion. Parents are still going to be so much more important in their children’s lives in whatever plan they return to school. At least at first, parents/guardians are still going to be teachers at least one-half of the time, at the beginning of the school year 2020-21.

And teachers have much more on their plates than they have ever had before. This is why I like the part of the quote education is life itself. That can never be as truer than it is right now. The school children of today, have received more life education than most adults have in their entire lives. Think about it, when we were a student on the first day of the very first day of our school lives, we were so excited and our families were so excited and proud. And even each year following we still were excited or at least held anticipation in our hearts. This school year, of course, there will be excitement and anticipation, but along with that, there will be some feeling of fear in the oldest to the youngest student, fear of what may be, what may not be, and exactly what are they suppose to do in school this year. The children are going to learn so much life education in their first days of back to school.

Another quote I found was the best, “It’s going to be hard, but hard is not impossible.” Hard for the teachers, hard for the parents, and especially hard for the children, but just like in the spring, we will all dive in and do what has to be done, not impossible, but different. Oh how we all wish things were not the way they are, but we have to do our best to try to give our children the most successful education and school time that they can get and reassure them that everything is going to be OK. Just a little food for thought.

This week has been very interesting as I began looking for the local school districts’ plans for going to school in just a short while. Being a Jr. High School teacher most of my career, I tried to think of how this would have affected my students and myself as their teacher. I just kept thinking of all the things that could go wrong miserably or even humorously with these students wearing masks a big part of their school day.

In last week’s column, I said, “Let’s see about some fun things that you can do to help your children not have to spend their time worrying about COVID and hearing about it all the time. I also think we need to continue making sure our children are doing fun things after school starts during this time of the pandemic.” For now, I have finished looking for things on the 50 free educational resources for children at home, but the site has other things you may want to look into yourselves.

I found with my research a little thing called, “Cloudy with a Chance of Learning.” You will find here YouTube videos from a weather person, but the lessons are not all about the weather but all of them are fun and interesting. At first it looks like there are only five lessons, but as you look on the search page, you will continue finding many lessons to watch. With the past week’s hurricane, this seemed like a good week for this site. Just use your search engine and type in Cloudy with a Change of Learning, and they also have a Facebook page.

Who doesn’t like music? Very few, so I thought for this week, I’d find some fun and educational music ideas to do at home, so, Let’s do a little music this week: Bring the Noise- 5 musical ideas including creating homemade instruments with household items along with sounds and drawing to think about music. https://www.bbc.co.uk/teach/bring-the-noise

Another piece of music fun I found is on Mom Junction-19 Amazing Music Games and Activities from Music hide and seek , music trivia, dance with props and many others. https://www.momjunction.com/articles/music-games-activities-for-children

The final music site that is loaded with musical ideas is one that has 50+Incrediably Creative Music Activities for children things from making a homemade xylophone for a hopscotch xylophone game to learning about musical instruments. I kept switching back and forth looking at the many great ideas found here.

https://www.andnextcomesl.com/2015/02/50-music-activities-for-children.html

Have fun with your children this week, it will make you and them feel better. Keep in mind. I try to do my best to find things that are not a ton of work for you. I will continue this column when school starts and will have different ideas and help for parents.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind to each other and continue to set a good example for our children.

