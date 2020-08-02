Kim’s Korner: Science Fun

This week has been very interesting as I began looking for the local school districts’ plans for going to school in just a short while. Being a Jr. High School teacher most of my career, I tried to think of how this would have affected my students and myself as their teacher. I just kept thinking of all the things that could go wrong miserably or even humorously with these students wearing masks a big part of their school day.

I could see the snapping of them by themselves and others and what dangers this could bring. I could just hear the boys going to the restroom and then coming back and announcing they had wiped with the masks, or at the least, farting on them and then telling it like it is funny. Then there are the girls whose hair or earrings are stuck in the mask and how they would probably overreact. Then there is the dropping of masks in food and or the toilet. There are just so many things that Jr. High students think is funny and others who are disgusted by things. And, I don’t want to leave out the tattling or pointing fingers of he/she is touching me.

Then there you are the teacher, trying to teach with all of these new things happening around them. Oh, and let’s not forget how much ‘fun’ hand sanitizer can be in Jr. High. It could be anything from putting too much in their hands and slinging it around or on others, and then that causes another disruption, all in the meaning of ‘fun’. Don’t get me wrong, I loved teaching Jr. High, I always felt they needed someone who understands how hard it is being that age. But, it goes without saying they can be funny and at the same time give a teacher a lot to handle. They could also be a very smart and want to learn for the most part. Nothing is better when you see a child age 13 finally get something that they had never got before in a lesson.

I digress, the thing is that is just an example of one age group that will be going to school in the time of COVID. I am sure the elementary and high school teachers would have thoughts of the things that will happen as school begins. Then, we cannot forget that the parents of all these children and the fears and anxiety they have when it comes to sending their children back to school This is one of the reasons I kept saying in articles about school beginning that all involve from the administrators all the way through the staff and the tiniest preschooler, we all need to have understanding, patience and thoughtfulness because everyone is just doing the best they can.

Let’s see about some fun things that you can do to help your children not have to spend their time worrying about the COVID and hearing about it all the time. I also think we need to continue making sure our children are doing fun things after school starts during this time of the pandemic. My search continues on the 50 free educational resources. This week focus is on a couple of Science sites that are worth checking in for your children.

In the field of Science, Thames & Kosmos has At-Home Activities that are both fun and educational categorized under: Print -N-Play Games, Experiments, Activities and Videos. There are experiments with water and air, mazes and word searches, along with videos of experiments to watch like make a bubble cannon and so many other things you can do.

https://www.thamesandkosmos.com/index.php/educators/scienceathome

Another one, I researched was Mystery Science. This program contains mini-lessons on things like Who Invented Pizza? and then it also has full lessons on things like Why do Woodpeckers Peck Wood? This site is loaded with interesting questions to be answered and things to watch, learn and enjoy. Lessons can be found by grade level, but don’t necessarily have to be used by only that level. There are so many questions kids ask, like Are Unicorns real? Were dragons ever real? to How does hand sanitizer kill germs? https://mysteryscience.com/school-closure-planning

You are more than welcome to look on the 50 free educational resources for kids at home that I have started sharing at https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/reviewedcom/2020/03/18/free-educational-classes-and-programs-kids-home/5064311002, but I will be checking out and highlighting some more of the ones that I feel you would be interested in for your children in the next few weeks. I do want to check them out for you, so you don’t have to take your precious time on each and every one of them.

I look forward to searching for some different and more ideas, and if you have something, you have done or seen that kids might enjoy doing, send it to me. My column this summer will continue to have full of funfilled activities to do both inside and out. You don’t want to miss out. Keep in mind. I try to do my best to find things that are not a ton of work for you. I will continue this column when school starts and will have different ideas and help for parents.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind to each other and continue to set a good example for our children.

