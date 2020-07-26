Kim’s Korner: Reading with the stars

Now, as the school year is set to begin soon, schools are setting up plans on how they plan to reopen for students. It is a really scary time for schools, parents, and especially the kiddos. No one has the perfect answer to so many of the questions surrounding this school year. As a former teacher, I can’t imagine how the teachers are worried about what is in store for them and the kids they love.

The one thing I want to say is that what is most important that parents and everyone around try to talk positively around the children. They have already been through so much last spring and through the summer they are uncertain and most are scared, and that is not just the little kids, I can’t even start to guess what the teenagers of this time must be thinking. They won’t talk about it, but I firmly believe they truly have so many unanswered questions. If they are all just hearing the negative about school, they will latch on that and that is something we don’t want. Even if you feel lots of negativity, and I know I would have probably fallen in this category when my boys were in school, it is important not to give this feeling to the children. They need to know you are okay with things and feel a sense of acceptance and safety as they start back to school.

Okay, I’ll get off my soapbox and give you some more great things I have found and checked out on the 50 free educational resources this past week. These two are some really good ones.

The first one I checked out was Crayola.com and it was loaded with a bundle of great things for summer and school time. It is set under the At Home Learning category. They have a download free Family Project every Monday. On this site, they say: “For remote teaching and learning, Crayola offers thousands of art-infused lesson plans that can be easily adapted for virtual experiences. Learn more about Crayola’s digital resources available for parents to explore new skills in art, math, reading and science with children, all while making family time a learning adventure. Schools and families are partners in learning. Explore these curriculum-connected kits designed to extend learning beyond the classroom. Help your little artist stretch their imagination to the moon and beyond with Crayola art sets and kids’ easels. There’s no limits to what they can create with a little push from our creative tools! Parents and teachers love them just as much as kiddos do!” I will say there is so much to get from this site, check it out.

As if the Crayola site is not fun and interesting enough, the next site on these 50 free educational resources I checked out, is Storyline Online https://www.storylineonline.net/ This is a nonprofit site that has award winning celebrities reading books to children. Some of the notable names are Betty White, Oprah Winfrey, Sean Austin, Kristen Bell, Wanda Sykes, and tons of more. Not only do these celebrities read the stories, but the stories have animation to go along with the reading of the books. Children don’t need a copy of the book, because everything is shown to them during the reading. I went on the site and watched a few of the stories and I really loved them. This is one of the best I have found on story reading to children. Visit the site for yourself, you won’t be disappointed. Now I will let you know they do ask if you want to donate to their site, but in no way do you have to, to enjoy the many books being read to children.

You are more than welcome to look on the 50 free educational resources for kids at home that I have started sharing at https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/reviewedcom/2020/03/18/free-educational-classes-and-programs-kids-home/5064311002, but I will be checking out and highlighting some more of the ones that I feel you would be interested in for your children in the next few weeks. I do want to check them out for you, so you don’t have to take your precious time on each and every one of them.

I look forward to searching for some different and more ideas, and if you have something, you have done or seen that kids might enjoy doing, send it to me. My column this summer will continue to have full of funfilled activities to do both inside and out. You don’t want to miss out. Keep in mind. I try to do my best to find things that are not a ton of work for you. I will continue this column when school starts and will have different ideas and help for parents.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I'll get right on it for you.

Remember to be kind to each other and continue to set a good example for our children.

