Kim’s Korner: The Library is loaded with fun

Looking for resources this week, I found something right here in our own back yard, The Portsmouth Public Library and discovered the numerous things that they are offering, that you can access right in your own home. The Portsmouth Public Library is doing some things to try to help kids (and even adults) while they are at home.

Two of the programs I found at first, that are geared to help out. One is using legos to learn and another one is a little food making thing.

1 – Join us every Tuesday at 6 p.m. for Virtual Brick Masters Jr. Each week Mrs. Anne will announce a new LEGO challenge for children 12 and under to complete at home. Watch to see this week’s challenge. Share a photo of your LEGO creations.

2 – When you Imagine Your Story, is there magical and delicious food? Well, there should be! Enchanted Eats is a cooking video series that will show you and your family how to create fun, easy, kid-friendly dishes inspired by popular fairy tales using simple, affordable and (when possible) healthy ingredients. This week we will be making Poly Juice Potions Smoothies! Join us every Friday at 3 p.m. through August 15th for new Enchanted Eats videos!

Another thing they have is, ‘Who loves Saturday morning cartoons? Well, get ready because Catwad and Blurmp are here to make you belly laugh with their crazy stories! Join us every Saturday morning now through August 15 at 10 a.m..’

So many of us remember as a kid participating in the Summer Reading program and the library is continuing that program. ‘Have you registered for Summer Reading 2020? Watch as Sarah shows you step-by-step how to get registered online at yourppl.readsquared.com. You can also get registered in person at any library location.’

Under the heading READsquared, they have a section called Imagine Your Story in levels by age 0 to 4, 5-12, 13-17 and even one for adults. They state that this Summer Reading program is to encourage life-long reading habits and that once you’ve earned enough points you’ll receive a completion certificate you can print and share.

I learned so much once I visited both the Portsmouth Public Library website and also their Facebook page. There is Under the Tumble Book Library section on their website, there are books that are read to younger children with sound and such, and also chapter books that you can read and view online. There are so many awesome books in this section. The library says that TumbleBooks is a collection of TumbleBooks – animated, talking picture books – suited for elementary school children. TumbleBooks are created from existing picture books, adding sound, animation, music and narration to create an electronic picture book.

As a former Language Teacher, I love for children to learn to love to read books. I realize that no all will love to read, but the more they see, the more they know that there are so many things to learn from a book, not a tablet, laptop, or other devices. The great thing about that is that’s these devices can be used as tools that show books and read books besides games to play.

The Portsmouth Public Library is open now along with all the branches, maybe a trip to the library would be a great activity for the family to do together. However, if you can’t physically visit the library just log on the website and Facebook page and enter the fun world of reading.

You are more than welcome to look on the 50 free educational resources for kids at home that I started sharing last week at https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/reviewedcom/2020/03/18/free-educational-classes-and-programs-kids-home/5064311002, but I will be checking out and highlighting some more of the ones that I feel you would be interested in for your children in the next few weeks. I do want to check them out for you, so you don’t have to take your precious time on each and every one.

This week on the 50, I spent time on: Seeker Learning which intrigued me because it is geared for older children, there seems to be plenty of things for our little ones, but this one is for older children and has some really educational, yet fun programs to watch: If you’re looking for a one-stop-shop for science and health-related learning materials, Seeker Learning has you covered. Geared for kids ages 8 and up, the site offers a wide and varied selection of content focused on everything from space to the human body to technology. Don’t see what your kid wants (or needs) to learn about? Kids can email Seeker directly with content requests and questions.

Seeker Learning is a place to immerse yourself in the best of Seeker, whether you’re at home, in the classroom or on your phone. Explore the universe, our planet and the new innovations shaping the world around us. Seeker empowers the curious to understand the science that is shaping our world. We tell stories about the natural forces and groundbreaking innovations that impact our lives, our planet, and our universe. https://www.seeker.com/learning

I look forward to searching for some different and more ideas, and if you have something, you have done or seen that kids might enjoy doing, send it to me. My column this summer will continue to have full of funfilled activities to do both inside and out. You don’t want to miss out. Keep in mind. I try to do my best to find things that are not a ton of work for you.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind to each other and continue to set a good example for our children.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

