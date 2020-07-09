Kim’s Korner: Are your kids bored yet?

Books are a favorite thing of mine and has been since I first learned to read oh so many years ago. I would love nothing more than to have other children love to read like me. There is a place that has been giving away new books away, it is called, Puppy Dogs and Ice Cream. It is a small, independent children’s book publisher based in sunny San Diego, California. They have so many children’s books you can look at and buy. Right now they are giving away Fiona Flamingo – Our first book recommended by doctors and teachers to help children understand their emotions. Just looking at the preview, it is so cute as this flamingo Fiona changes colors throughout the book. Check out the free book: https://books.puppydogsandicecream.com/landers/fiona/06.03.20.lander.free

On USA TODAY, I was looking at a title ‘50 totally free educational resources for kids stuck at home’ and I found this Bored of Boredom, where your children PreK-8th grade can find services including Daily Classes, Weekend Academic Classes, One-on-One Tutoring https://www.boredofboredom.org/ or Find them Elsewhere: Instagram and Facebook

The Bored of Boredom says that its mission says that they are High school students providing individual and group classes to ensure that children remain intellectually stimulated (for free) during this unprecedented time. The site goes on to say that although the site was designated for lower-income students and is free, that anyone can enjoy and they offered so many classes each week and weekend. As an added bonus, even high school students can get one of one tutoring on this site.

I was again looking through the list of 50, and found Lunch Doodles with Mo and checked out some of his Doodle classes, and then not going much further, I found what I liked best, and found even more relatable The Cincinnati Zoo Home Safari. I mean right here in Ohio. There are so many fun and educational videos from the Cincinnati Zoo and they have some very interesting animals that they show you up to 30 minutes of separately. Both young and old alike will surely like this site. I also know I talked about zoo last week, but this one is entertaining, educating and fun to watch and your children can do so without you having to be there with them, maybe time for a nice glass of Iced Tea.

Another one I checked out that I really really liked on Lakeshore that had Writing Practice Templates, Flash Cards that can be made and downloaded, Word Search along with Learning Activities you can print and have your child do, Printable Worksheets, Calendars and Clip Art along with Craft Ideas. This site has leveled the work from PreK through 5th Grade and also listed by subjects such as Language, Math, Science, Science, Social Studies, and even Family Fun. This one would truly give you some great worksheets and things to get your child slowly back to being in the school mode. https://www.lakeshorelearning.com/resources/free-resources/learning-activities

You are more than welcome to look on the 50 free educational resources for kids at home https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/reviewedcom/2020/03/18/free-educational-classes-and-programs-kids-home/5064311002, but I will be checking out and highlighting some more of the ones that I feel you would be interested in for your children in the next few weeks. I do want to check them out for you, so you don’t have to take your precious time on each and every one.

I look forward to searching for some different and more ideas, and if you have something, you have done or seen that kids might enjoy doing, send it to me. My column this summer will be full of funfilled activities to do both inside and out. You don’t want to miss out. Keep in mind. I try to do my best to find things that are not a ton of work for you.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind to each other and continue to set a good example for our children.

