Kim’s Korner: Time spent with children

Sometimes I think back and wish I had taught early elementary kids. Today would have been a great day to do that I locked onto a site called, The Craft Train because they were showing paper plate dinosaurs and I was thinking I’d found something that the boys would like to do.

It seems like so much out there is more for girls and I truly wanted to find some more boyish type things. Now, don’t get me wrong, the girls will like them and on what we would call more girl-like the boys will like them. Fun is fun and that is what I was looking for. I put in the link for the dinosaurs, but please get on the Craft train site there is so much more. I found a times’ table spinner that has a template to print. This summer would be a great time to teach your child the times tables so they are not behind, especially if it takes them longer to memorize. There are butterfly op up cards to make, and mini lid Banjos, paper chain Pythons, a tropical reef that lights up in the dark made with an egg carton, egg carton helicopters, doodle art, suncatchers and finger knitting.

https://www.thecrafttrain.com/12-paper-plate-dinosaur-crafts-for-kids

Another site that I found was on: parents.com/fun/activities/outdoor/cheap-summer fun

This site had some things we could not do this summer due to COVID-19, but at the same time had some things that families can do together and things for both older and younger children. A few of them were how to make Homemade Goop, going on a hike, build a backyard bonfire, plan a bike parade, make a birdfeeder, build a DIY Chalk Bombs, and one I’d love to see families doing together learning cooking skills whether it be as simple as making grilled cheese or cookies or get brave on something a little more detailed, and another favorite to do together, Go Fishing with a link to takemefishing.org where you can learn the proper techniques the kids to learn. There are more things on here and some links to other ideas to do this summer.

“Time spent playing with children is never wasted” by Dawn Iantari is so important. I know we have started getting a little busier during this time, but there is still such an opportunity right now to spend time with all our children young or old, that we may never have that time again. If we’ve learned nothing else from this time, I have seen post after post of parents spending more time with their children than they have possibly ever. This time is something that the children will remember for a lifetime. We parents are always saying that we wish we had spent more time with our children, but were always so busy. This is that time. Jump right in there and do it, it will not be time lost.

I look forward to search for some different and more ideas, and if you have something, you have done or seen that kids might enjoy doing, send it to me. My column this summer will be full of funfilled activities to do both inside and out. You don’t want to miss out. Keep in mind. I try to do my best to find things that are not a ton of work for you.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind to each other and continue to set a good example for our children.

