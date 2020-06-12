Kim’s Korner: Father’s Day

“A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.”–Unknown

Father’s Day is just around the corner (Sunday, June 21, 2020) and what better year could this Father’s Day be, it is definitely a year when kids of all ages are spending more time with their fathers than kids have for many many years. I found a few great ideas from a list on the Good Housekeeping site. I took out what was more relevant to our area and added a few of my own twists to their ideas, but many of these can be done with both young and old children:

1 —Serve a hearty brunch. Start his day with a feast fit for a king, complete with scrambled eggs, bacon, and a build-your-own bagel spread. You could even have the kids make the brunch and decorate a placemat to go with it.

2 —Plan a family game night. If he’s a stickler about screen time, give dad what he really wants this Father’s Day: quality bonding time with the whole family. Once you convince everyone to step away from their screens, battle it out over a few board games, or see how well you can work together with complicated jigsaw puzzles. Just let dad pick which game he wants to start with.

3 —Host an outdoor movie night or even and indoor movie night. Drive-in movie theaters are great and all, but can you snuggle up in your PJs and roast s’mores while you watch? Exactly. Shine a projector against a blank wall, and pick one of dad’s favorite movies to watch or just do this inside with everyone there. For a true theater experience, serve popcorn, candy, and his favorite drinks.

4 —Steal his heart with sweets. The only thing sweeter than your relationship with dad is the Father’s Day cake or some type of sweet that you’ll make him.

5 —Learn something new together. It’s true: Your dad is never too old to learn new tricks. Find classes online that interest your father like sports, movies, television, cooking, gardening, photography, and more and to make it even better, take the class or learn something he wants to learn with him.

6 —Pitch a tent in your backyard. Especially if his kids are too young to make it through a night at the campsite, consider setting up a tent in your backyard for a similar experience. It’s a win for everyone: He can enjoy the fun that camping brings — ghost stories, campfires, and sleeping bag snuggles — but the whole family can head inside if it gets too cold or uncomfortable outside. Even older kids can find fun in this one.

7 —Revisit the best games in sports history. Like everything else, most sporting events are on pause for the foreseeable future. But if he’s the type to hunker down in front of the TV and watch his team on Father’s Day, then track down their best games for an all-day marathon. Just make sure the marathon ends on a winning note for dad’s sake … and yours. And if your father is not a sports guy, find something he does like and watch a marathon of that.

8 — This is where you can create your own idea of what to do to spend the day with Fathers.

And then, If you want to have the kids make cards there are some great ideas for card making not the site: https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/fathers-day/g4381/free-fathers-day-cards/ This site from Good Housekeeping has some very unique cards for kids of all ages to make.

As we are having so many things happen in the world our children are living in right now, remember, it is not the gift that counts, especially during this time, it is spending time with their father that kids need the most. An if you, mother, is the only father in your child’s life, teach them that you need a Father’s Day too.

Now that I have helped you out with some Father’s Day things to do, I want to put more of the books that I gave you in last week’s column to help us learn how important it is to teach our children how important learning about diversity and that everyone needs to be treated the same. If you missed the books from last week, just look back on our website under KimsKorner.

Thanks to a teacher and friend of mine, I have the rest of the list of books that can help you teach your children as they learn how important this is:

The King of Kindergarten by Derrick Barnes, Vanessa Brantley-Newton

Dear Martin by Nic Stone

Clean Getaway

Marvel Black Panther 1 Shuri

Young Gifted Black

I’m a Pretty Princess by Crystal Swain-Bates

Doc Like Mommy by Dr. Crystal Bowe

Dad, Who Will I Be? By G. Todd Taylor, Delayna Robbins

CJ’s Big Dream by C.J. Watson, Cameron Wilson

Olivia’s Doctor Adventures by Dr. Ashley Denmark

Three books by TonyaDuncan Ellis Sophie Washington: Things You Didn’t Know about Sophie, The Gamer, and Hurricane

Malcolm Little: The Boy Who Grew Up to Become Malcolm X by Ilyasah Shabazz, AG Ford

Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly, Laura Freeman

She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World by Chelsea Clinton, Alexandra Boiger

Mae Among the Stars by Roda Ahmed, Stasia Burrington

I can’t wait to keep looking and getting ideas from my friends, and if you have something, you have done or seen that kids might enjoy doing send it to me. My column this summer will be full of funfilled activities to do both inside and out. You don’t want to miss out. Keep in mind. I try to do my best to find things that are not a ton of work for you.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember be kind to each other and set a good example for our children.

