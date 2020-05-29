Kim’s Korner: We’ll have fun fun fun til…

Toilet paper shortage is what people right now are hearing over and over, but how about creative ideas using these rolls after the toilet paper is gone? As I began to look for ideas now that school is over, I came across this terrific site on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IdeasAndFun where the first thing I saw were these cute things made from toilet paper, like frogs, racecars, penguins, cats, butterflies, monsters, owls, and even ways to decorate your home.

Not only does this site contain all these to do with toilet paper rolls or paper towel rolls, but there is also an abundance of other things to have fun doing. There are some things to do with little ones, like developing motor skills. There many ways to paint with fingerprints and other cute paper crafts for kids and also coloring worksheets for kids.

Some of the other things I found in this multifaceted cite, was amazing tablecloth fort ideas that could be done with the kids, or if you have young and older kids, the older ones could make with or for their siblings. Another thing found that can be done with young and old children alike, were so dozens of ideas decorating with stones and pebbles from strawberries to a rock garden, there are many ideas to do with rocks and pebbles. One thing that caught my attention for the older children would be they could experiment with their inner art person. Continuing with thing many ages can do was a step by step drawing section.

This site contains an abundance of things a parent or any adult could use, like how to makes a clock, vegetable art, knitting, wall decorating, flower decorating, making your own rock garden and the more you scroll, the more there is.

This week’s ideas are mostly just for fun, but even then, there is still learning that can be obtained from so many of the things. I am going to fill your idea bag with different ideas for the summer, not forgetting to try to keep many things for your children young and old to learn and keep their brains active all summer long. I want to give you ideas, so your kids aren’t strapped to their phones and computer all summer long.

I can’t wait to keep looking and getting ideas from my friends, and if you have something, you have done or seen that your kids enjoy doing. My column this summer will be full of funfilled activities to do both inside and out. You don’t want to miss out. Keep in mind. I try to do my best to find things that are not a ton of work for you. Summer is here, let the fun begin, you’ve worked hard to get here. Enjoy.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

