Kim’s Korner: The end of the school year

There may not be much Pomp and Circumstance to end out this school year, but most of you are singing its tune as you have finished your job as parent/teacher. You have taken your child to drop off the last of their schoolwork and pick up the supplies from their teachers or from their lockers, and now you have to find a way to close out this disappointing school year for your children, young or old.

I had already thought it would be great to have the children make graduation things, just as a way for them to truly pass out this missed part of the school. However, after searching, I found my idea wasn’t unique, but I wanted it to be different than a normal end of the school year. I was looking for books to read and a lot of the end of the school yearbooks were the ones that were excited for summer vacation after a long year at school, well that just does not work this time.

I first thought it would be a good idea to have the children and you make paper graduation caps and gowns. There are many different ways to make these (you can find in Pinterest, but the following site has one I liked best. https://www.instructables.com/id/DIY-Preschool-Graduation-Cap-and-Gown/ It is not the pattern that you make, it is the fact that the cap and gown can be a part of closure for your children.

It would be fun for the children young or old to decorate the cap, just like high school seniors do. Another idea I thought would be fun and a way for them to do just a little more school and that would make a paper scroll and have them write the fun things about their year while at school and maybe just a bit about learning at home, wrap a ribbon around it and there you have your graduates. Now the older children will probably not want a gown, but the hat and scroll are still fun for all ages.

Another ideas that I came across was I was looking for the book, Oh the Places You’ll go by Dr. Seuss. Then and I saw a great idea or several examples of great ideas of the same thing. Have the kids make a hot air balloon out of paper, and post their photo in the basket and on the basket or balloon, they could not only do that but put some places they would like to go, even if it is just to their grandparents, because of the coronavirus. https://www.mycutegraphics.com/graphics/hot-air-balloon/black-white-striped-hot-air-balloon.html or make your own pattern.

Let’s talk about some good books to help close down the school time with your children and as I said earlier, I had to be more careful on this different end of the school stories. First of all, let me say, you do not have to buy any of these books unless you just want to have a hard copy, they can all be found on YouTube with someone reading them to the child. There is The Berenstain Bears’ Graduation Day, Junie b. Jones Is a Graduation Girl, Curious George – Curious You, on Your Way.

I thought this next book was right on key, Linda Kranz’ Only One You states it is all about there’s only one you in this great big world. Make it a better place. Adri’s mama and papa share some of the wisdom they have gained through the years with their eager son. Their words, simple and powerful, are meant to comfort and guide him as he goes about exploring the world. And a final good one, The North Star by Peter H Reynolds, this book states it is often said that life is a journey, and it’s true. But sometimes it’s hard to know which path to follow when signs point in so many directions. This book encourages readers to observe, to wonder, and to consider diverging from the well-worn path—to pursue their dreams. I really like the idea about them pursuing their dreams to let them know they can still have dreams.

These ideas may not be original, but they do have some twists that I put in, just to help you and you can build on them or cut them down, however you may want. The main thought I wanted to get across was to close out this most unusual school year to a close, with some fun and closure for your children. I even think a little celebration right there in your home with them, could all be positive and help the children know it is still okay to celebrate the end of the school year, feel free to add your own celebration ideas. Just make sure you do things with them as their teachers would have been doing at school.

Pat yourselves on the back, take a breath and know you did it, you survived being your children’s teacher. Let me say to all of you parents/teachers you did a great job that wasn’t easy, you did your best and you made it work!

I can’t wait to keep looking and getting ideas from my friends, and if you have something you have done or seen, that your kids enjoy doing. My column this summer will be full of funfilled activities to do both inside and out, plus like I said last week, we want to make sure we are stimulating them with not only physical things but educational things so they will be ready for school hopefully in the fall. I will be spending the summer trying to help you find those things that will help keep your children on top of things educationally.

