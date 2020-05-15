Kim’s Korner: Space and Yoga for kids

Just like that, you parent/teachers are almost finished with school work. But you still have all summer with the kids and so many things they used to do then, not available for them this summer. Not only that but with the way school had to be the past few months, we want to make sure we are stimulating them with not only physical things but educational things so they will be ready for school hopefully in the fall. I will be spending the summer trying to help you find those things that will help keep your children on top of things educationally.

In my finds this week, I happened on a site: https://storytimefromspace.com This site is great because consist of at least 24 fun and colorful space books that are read to children and all are read by Astronauts and they talk and point things out to the children with titles like, “If I were an Astronaut, Astronaut Annie and Max Goes to Jupiter.” To make this site even more worth the time is the children can sit down and be read to for at least 10 minutes, without needing you to be right there.

As I mentioned in last week’s column, we sometimes don’t know what our children are feeling especially right now. I found a nice little piece called Cosmic Kids Yoga, which is played through YouTube and the first piece to pop up was that Jamie a young lady that stated she was going to help the kids be stronger, calmer, and wiser. I have never been a yoga person, but I thought what better time for kids to enjoy movement and hopefully help them relax some at the same time. Jamie has episodes galore, like Frozen Yoga, The Three Little Pigs Yoga, Sleeping Beauty Yoga, and How to Make Good Choices. She also has a Playlist for older kids too, including Harry Potter and Cosmic Monkey yoga. Watching several of these, this is a great site for PE and/or relaxation at the same time. I really think you parents will love this group and the children can watch them and be involved in exercise and fun while you can do things with them or they can do them while you do something else you need to do while just supervising, making sure they are on task.

Finally, for this week, a place I would probably never have looked for educational and yet fun things was dictionary.com but there it was, Vocab Activities for Middle School Students. Here you will find texts they can read and then they can answer close-reading questions. Following that this site has fun videos about word origins, like the origin of squirt and many other fun word origins and also short clips on new words from movies or such as Star Wars. And there are some clips on helpful things for parents like stopping a temper tantrum. Wow, and on dictionary.com, I found this a place I would have never have looked, but I am glad I did, especially when it is difficult to find activities for the older children. If you don’t have time for this right now, as finals are upon us, save it for the summer, because we don’t want our children sitting in the house and not boosting their brain cells on video games all day (There are word games on here too).

As parents and teachers alike, I know that by this time it is getting old staying at home with your family day in and day out, just remember you are not alone, anyone with kids are doing the same thing that you are, so hang in there and I’ll keep looking for things to help alleviate some of this stress. Until next week…you’ve been doing this, you can do it and finish this unusual year of school knowing you have done your best.

I can’t wait to keep looking and getting ideas from my friends, and if you have something you have done or seen, that your kids are enjoying during this time, let me know at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com and I’ll share and pass them on to help others during this time.

