Kim’s Korner: Everybody let’s dance

As I was thinking about what to put in my column this week, I was looking at all the Adopt a Senior gifts and the people who went out of their way to make these kids feel special and it came to me, what are the little ones missing out on and how are they feeling about it? Their world as they know it changed on a dime and all they had learned to trust as being safe in their world, stopped. How many of their parents have sat down with them that they loved them and they were safe, and then explained that this is temporary and their teachers still love them and that change is a part of life and even though they are so young, it will get better?

With this in mind, I want to put a little joy back in their lives too, so here are some ideas that are just for fun.

How many of you played a Freeze dance? This is a classic and all you need is music, and the only guideline is to freeze when the music is paused. Encourage kids to “freeze” in fun poses or with funny faces. Use a variety of musical styles and tempos. Tip: An older child can do the music while you dance with younger ones. What a great way to spend time with your children!

How about trying Copy dancing? This game can be played with two to 20 participants, and it’s as simple as it sounds. One person dances while the others copy their moves. Kids love being the leaders, and imitation is, after all, the highest form of flattery. So put on some dancing tunes and show off those moves!

Another fun thing that you can do with your child or even better if you have different ages at home, to get them to do things together to make the little ones feel special, how about having the older children make up an Indoor obstacle course:

Push aside some furniture, and practice gross motor skills without breaking any priceless antiques! Set out a laundry basket and use balled up socks to practice throwing and accuracy. Tape down some yarn or string for a makeshift balance beam. Do moves in place, like running, jumping and hopping. Add yoga moves, use a timer and cheer them on. There is an infinite number of possibilities here.

To make it fun, and sharing time with your child, and a bit educational, how about, Story go-round?

This is the same concept as the dance-making game. Make up a cooperative story by letting each person add one sentence. Start with characters and a simple plot, like “a dog and cat went to the beach,” and let the children take it from there. The sillier, the better!

Hopefully you have a fun time with your children during this week and make sure you let them know that everything will be okay and give them a hug. That’s all they need to feel just a little better.

I, do, however, want to put some teacher/parent help out there as you begin to give up your job as teacher soon.

Math is definitely not my forte and if there are those of you out there that are like me and you are at home teaching your children, you need this new website: Coolmath.com I used to use this website when I worked in the after school mall with the students. This website has lessons like Pre-Algebra and even Calculus and not only does it have great lessons, it even contains tips and lessons for parents called Coolmath4Parents.com. This website also contains math games to peak your child’s interest. This may help you in assisting the children as they are finishing up their studies and taking tests.

As parents and teachers alike, I know that by this time it is getting old staying at home with your family day in and day out, just remember you are not alone, anyone with kids are doing the same thing that you are, so hang in there and I’ll keep looking for things to help alleviate some of this stress. Until next week…you’ve been doing this, you can do it and finish this unusual year of school knowing you have done your best.

I can’t wait to keep looking and getting ideas from my friends, and if you have something you have done or seen that your kids are enjoying during this time, let me know at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com and I’ll share and pass them on to help others during this time.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_coffeebest_InPixio-1.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Kim-Jenkins-1.jpg Dance with your children for fun https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_dancing1.jpg Dance with your children for fun

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights