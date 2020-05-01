Kim’s Korner: Crash Course in the artist lounge

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, and many of the children out there probably not going to be able to see their grandmothers, plus they can’t truly go out and get something for even their mothers, I have dedicated most of this weeks column to things to make for Mother’s Day. Make sure you check everything out because there are some good sites mentioned that have other items in them, that will probably help you.

The attached photo came from my first find the No Guilt Mom. This site not only contains some great Mother’s Day ideas, but mom of two and a National Board Certified Teacher, M. Ed. JoAnn Crohn has some great things and ideas too, along with her book. Crohn states, “I’m devoted to helping moms find a balance between raising kids and pursuing their own goals. Her book is on Amazon and is called Drama Free Homework. She also mentions her Homework 911, is the e-course for kids that teaches them how to organize their time and motivate themselves through homework my parenting vault No Guilt Mom Tribe. Just because it states homework help, I think it contains things that can really help the parents who are now doing the teaching.

She says she has Important stuff like time management, taking responsibility, showing initiative and perseverance. I teach them: how to organize homework, create a perfect morning routine and, break down massive goals because she says that self-sufficient kids are happier. Good things that make it looking into. The project that jumped out at me first was the Kid Made Terrariums because I thought it would be great for the students young and old to find a container, dirt, gravel and succulents:

Items needed are (https://www.noguiltmom.com/kid-made-terrariums):

Cactus Potting soil, Gravel, Succulent of your choice (I purchased mine from the Home Depot for about $2 apiece), glass container with wide mouth (Mine is from Dollar Tree for $1) Sand (My daughter just took a little from her sandbox)

Another idea I liked was the duck-tape-flowers, Perfect for anyone who has a desk of any sort. These can be placed on tops of pens to make a very unique writing instrument.

Another that students will enjoy is the kid crafted plates. You’ve seen Sharpie plates before. We teach you how to bake them right so that the colors stay true and won’t come off in the dishwasher.

And something else with pain is painted-spoons, that they say so easy, a baby can do it. (No seriously, we had the babies do these).

Some of the others that spiked an interest are, kid-made-note-cube, so simple, easy, yet the sentiment lasts for years! Chill-out-bath-bombs, fizzy and fun, these bath bombs are easy to make and can smell like any scent you desire, and finally Hanger Holiday door hanger, as simple as wrapping yarn around a letter. The results are stunning.

I then went on a search for things for the students to do outside and would be fun for many age groups. I found the site Innerchild fun.comand found first a recycled key wind chime (https://giving.innerchildfun.com/2013/04/recycled-crafts-for-kids-diy-key-wind-chime) where kids of any age can go outside and look for driftwood as the base and look through your junk drawers for old keys. This site has great outdoor activities that young and older children can do like Pool Noodle Obstacle Course, Rocket Straws, Sponge Bombs, Simple kites, and Cork Boats that can probably all be made from things you already have around the house. There are categories on pretend play, print and play, active play, boredom busters and Spring fun. Check out this one for some great outdoor activities and other things alike.

As parents and teachers alike, I know that by this time it is getting old staying at home with your family day in and day out, just remember you are not alone, anyone with kids are doing the same thing that you are, so hang in there and I’ll keep looking for things to help alleviate some of this stress. Until next week…you are the superhero in your children’s lives for now.

I can’t wait to keep looking and getting ideas from my friends, and if you have something you have done or seen that your kids are enjoying during this time, let me know at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com and I’ll share and pass them on to help others during this time.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_coffeebest_InPixio.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Kim-Jenkins.jpg An example of a kid made terrariums that might be a good idea for Mother’s Day. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_kid-made-terrariums1.jpg An example of a kid made terrariums that might be a good idea for Mother’s Day.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights