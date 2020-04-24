Kim’s Korner: Crash Course in the artist lounge

Amy McGrath, West Virginia, running for the U. S. Senate said what many of you have already learned, “At the end of the first day of my kids being out of school after our attempts at ‘homeschooling’…my conclusion…teachers are superheroes.” And now, you have been told that you are going to be your children’s teacher for the rest of the school year, you are probably thinking, it’s gonna be a long year.

Once again, some help is on the way as I’ve been looking endlessly to find things to help you teach and keep your children busy at the same time. Some ideas are simply just for fun, as others are hopefully fun but very educational.

For those of you who are like me, when you hear the word math, you panic, and know your kids are probably smarter than you in math, or if you are just looking for math to do online and/or interactive, I found a site for you. The site is called happynumbers.com and luckily for you, you can sign up for free the rest of the school year. Looks like there are a lot of things to do on this site. This site covers grades PK-5.

Now on to some fun stuff, no not really, math is fun for many people, just not me, and this site truly looks fun and educational.

I happened upon a site that I am in love with https://www.thebestideasforkids.com. This site has recipes for Cloud Dough, Kool-Aid Playdough Recipe, to how to make Fake Snow. Some of them that I found interesting:

https://www.thebestideasforkids.com/butter-slime

https://www.thebestideasforkids.com/sidewalk-chalk-paint

https://www.thebestideasforkids.com/cloud-dough

https://www.thebestideasforkids.com/mothers-day-flower-card

and there is so much more on this website, I put one of the mother’s day ideas on this, as Mother’s Day is approaching and I’ll find more for next week too.

Finding things for older students is not usually as easy as it is for the younger ones, but on the Education.com website if you choose 5th grade and sign in using your Facebook, you can find some of the following activities you can do with your older child.

https://www.education.com/activity/article/portmanteau-challenge work with your child creating new words like smoke and fog become smog, then make your own.

https://www.education.com/activity/article/tasseography teach your child the art of reading tea leaves for fun

https://www.education.com/activity/article/play-frisbee-golf taking the game of golf using a frisbee

Then searching for High Schoolers, I found this great video site called the Crash Course (website: thecrashcourse.com) says that “Crash Course is one of the best ways to educate yourself, your classmates, and your family on YouTube!”

From courses like Astronomy to US History and Anatomy & Physiology, it’s got you covered with an awesome variety of AP high school curriculum topics. With various witty hosts at your service, you won’t even notice you’re getting smarter. Each course is shorter than ten minutes, but contains a wealth of knowledge and is something you can have your high schooler do alone and yet still learn. There is an entire section on different things on government, many that can help your high school student learn, especially during this election year like what the government can do in dealing with things like COVID19.

And an important fact I came across that I thought I’d share was this: More than 2,500 museums around the world have made their collections accessible online through Google Arts and Culture; you can also use Google to access virtual tours of national parks in the U.S. What better way to have your older children, but also your younger ones, than by taking a virtual tour of a museum?

As parents and teachers alike, I know that by this time it is getting old staying at home with your family day in and day out, just remember you are not alone, anyone with kids is doing the same thing that you are, so hang in there and I’ll keep looking for things to help alleviate some of this stress. Until next week…you are the superhero in your children’s lives for now.

I can’t wait to keep looking and getting ideas from my friends, and if you have something you have done or seen that your kids are enjoying during this time, let me know at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com and I’ll share and pass them on to help others during this time.***

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_coffeebest_InPixio-2.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_Kim-Jenkins-2.jpg

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights