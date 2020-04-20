Kim’s Korner: Hunting for Fun

“When do we find out who is my child’s teacher next year, I’m just hoping it isn’t me.”

I saw this last week and knew a lot of you are feeling just like this by now. It is not easy being the teacher, but when you are the mom or dad and working from home and taking care of all the usual things, plus being the teacher is not what most signed up for, but you were ‘hired’ anyway.

Never fear, summer will be here soon. But while you are waiting for this school year to be over, I found some great scavenger hunts that can be done in the house or outside, that are both fun and educational and are sure to keep your children (students) busy for some time. I have put some in here, but you can find so many (they can be adapted for older children) at https://primaryplayground.net/scavenger-hunts Now while at this site, you will find a ton of things for your primary-age child, reading, writing, math, and crafts too.

While there are a tremendous amount of hands-on learning activities for smaller students, it is not quite as easy to find them middle schoolers and high schoolers, however, I did find a very educational yet fun hands-on activity resource. This can be found on https://www.weirdunsocializedhomeschoolers.com/100-hands-on-activities-for-middle-school-and-high-school. You will find so many things to make and categorized in different educational categories like, biology – the Anatomy of the Eye, U.S. and World History, Geography – Making an Edible Map, Math, Language Arts- Library Scavenger Hunt, and many more. The only fault I had with this site, was some of the pop-ups and ads around, but it is well worth looking at the many projects for your older children to do.

Don’t give up, you can be a good teacher and your children can learn and will have fun at the same time. I’ll keep looking for ideas to ease the burden and help you keep your children busy. Many of these activities, you can do with your children and help you stay closer to them while giving them things to do that will not stress them or you out. Keep in mind, this can not be easy for them whether they are five or 15 years old, they are confused and worried about all the things that are affecting their lives right now too.

Keep your eyes out for my next column and I’ll be sending more ideas your way. I can’t wait to keep looking and getting ideas from my friends, and if you have something you have done or seen that your kids are enjoying during this time, let me know at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com and I’ll share and pass them on to help others during this time.

