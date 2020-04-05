Kim’s Korner: Out of this world activities

Hey, you all, are you tired of trying to come up with things for the kiddos to do at home, so they don’t drive you up the wall. It’s OK to feel a little overwhelmed, what with homework, them not having friends to spend time with, and just the overall humdrum of staying in all the time.

As a retired schoolteacher, I started looking around for things for kids to do that are educational and yet fun to do during this time. While doing this, one of my Facebook friends had posted a NASA STEM website that would be good for kids. Now I’ll be honest, I’m not much of a space fan or a fan of science, but I decided to check it out, and I was amazed and totally impressed with the things I found there. The website is divided into grade-level things to do, but it contains a wealth of things that are interesting and are by far interesting enough to draw someone like me in and see what I think is fun.

First of all, the site is separated by grade levels, even through high school. There is so many things in each level, for example in the grade levels K-4, it contains categories like, Build It- things for kids to make, Solve It-kids can see activities to do such as mazes and puzzles, Color It- with pictures for kids to color, Play It-online games and other, and my favorite( I taught Reading for over 30 years), Read It-books-that has printable or in e-book form with each book containing separate activities, and other categories. https://www.nasa.gov/stem/fun-activities-to-do-at-home.html

For kids grade 5-8 they are leveled in some of the other titles for K-4 but made for other kids. One category here that I feel would be great and that one is called Train Like an Astronaut-activities they can do to keep in shape and do outside or inside. https://www.nasa.gov/stem-at-home-for-students-5-8.html In the 9-12 grade level, one I saw that should be of interest to kids, teachers, and parents alike Explore With Engineering-this has things to make and do that are associated with the career of engineering. https://www.nasa.gov/stem/forstudents/9-12/index.html Maybe you’ll find the scientist in all your children.

Hey guys, check this out, it is something that could keep your hair in your head or the gray hair away, and a place kids can do so much alone and with others in the home. Keep your eyes out for my next column and I’ll be sending more ideas your way. I can’t wait to keep looking and getting ideas from my friends, and if you have something you have done or seen that your kids are enjoying during this time, let me know at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com and I’ll share and pass them on to help others during this time.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

