Sgt. Glen T. Hobbs – Viet-Nam March 6, 1968

On the 6th of March of each passing year my memory goes back to a kid I once knew. Glen Hobbs and I were friends growing up in Portsmouth. We had a tight friendship and used to hang out in the local park and talk about our dreams and the future. We used to talk about the Marines quite often (I joined the Marines right out of High School,) – he would share with me that was what he wanted to do. “I want to be a Marine” he would say and a Marine he became. He went to Viet Nam three times and on the 3rd tour he was killed in action. I miss him to this day and wish I could go back in time and have those chats we had together. When I leave this life – I hope to see Glen again. So to Glen I say – “This is your story – Marine.”

Sgt. Glen Thomas Hobbs – is survived by his wife Crystal and they were living in Chula Vista, California. Glen Thomas Hobbs was born on March 20, 1946, in Logan, West Virginia, to Garland and Margie Hobbs. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of 17, and was transferred to California in 1966. In Chula Vista he met his wife, Crystal. They got married on November 4, 1967, and lived in the downtown Chula Vista area. He enjoyed watching sports on TV, and liked to go to the gun range and practice shooting. He loved the Marine Corp it was part of his family. He and his wife lived together for only a month until December 1967, when he was called for a third tour of duty. That was the last time he ever saw his wife and family. (Ragina Sarma)

The area around Con Thien, located just south of the Demilitarized Zone, was a hotbed of North Vietnamese Army activity from the earliest days of US involvement in the ground war. Three NVA divisions were located in or immediately north of the DMZ, and quite commonly would cross into South Vietnam proper. When they did, the NVA were supported by their own heavy artillery firing from within or just north of the DMZ, a degree of firepower not available to the NVA or VC units operating further south. While large US and SVN army forces were deployed in Quang Tri Province at various times during the war, the Marines were there continuously from 1965 until US withdrawal – and carried the primary burden of fighting the NVA regulars. (Virtual Viet Nam Wall)

Glen fought in the Vietnam War for three tours of duty. He was a Platoon Sgt. – for the 1st Platoon, Mike Company, 3rd Bn., 3rd Marine Division. His Platoon was fighting in the Quang Tri Province in South Vietnam. During an enemy artillery attack, he was giving orders to his fellow Marines as artillery was exploding all around and he died instantly from the artillery barrage. Glen Hobbs died on March 6, 1968, around 12 PM. (Sarma)

This brave Marine – is recognized for his courageous devotion, by the various medals awarded to him. He received the Purple Heart and the Gold Star, which is marked on his Gravestone. He also received the National Defense Medal and two other medals for his service in the Republic of Vietnam. Glen Hobbs was a patriot, a man of honor, bravery, and courage, who we should all honor. The courage and bravery he displayed during the Vietnam War is something that everyone should be proud of. His commanding officer and his wife said that everyone liked him because he was such a nice guy. A Street in Chula Vista was named in his honor. He is buried at the Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, CA and his grave is located at Plot: Q 2359. He was buried on March 22, 1968. His name is located on the Vietnam Wall in Washington DC at panel 43 East, Row 22. He is also listed as a veteran from Portsmouth, Ohio. (Sarma)

Sgt. Glen Hobbs’ life was snuffed out as hurried as whooshing out a candle – he was 22 on the day he was killed and was 2 weeks shy of his birthday on March 20th. There are days I can close my eyes and I’m back in the Park hanging out with Glen. One thing I’ll always have – “remembrances.”

Back in the day

By Bob Boldman

Bob Boldman is a local historian. He can be reached by email: g.boldman5@gmail.com

