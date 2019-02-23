Capt. Amos B. Cole – Scioto County Patriot

I discovered a story that gives credence to the word patriotism, by a man who gave his all for his home and country. As I read his obituary, I felt pride in just knowing that Capt. Cole was from right here in Portsmouth. As I read more and absorbed all that he accomplished in his 69 years – I felt immense respect for this man. The emotion I felt; he indeed was a devoted family man who took pride in serving his country. The following is his story, a story that brings my imagination to the height of wonderment and a desire to have known him. The story is the way I found it and not altered in any way by myself.

Called Away Sunday Morning at a Quarter Past Eleven (B Dec. 13, 1827 – D Oct. 3, 1897) – He Had Been Suffering for Fourteen Months {prolonged illness;} – A prominent Man in Public Affairs and a Hero of Two Wars-Served Three Terms in the Ohio Legislature and Two Terms as County Clerk. After many weary months of suffering, Capt. Amos B. Cole passed away Sunday morning. Death came to him at a quarter past eleven o’clock. He had been sick just fourteen months to a day. He suffered at first from a tumor on his stomach, and an operation was performed on him about a year ago by Dr. Ricketts, of Cincinnati, and the tumor removed. This furnished temporary relief, but Capt. Cole never rallied. He has been confined to his bed nearly all the time since, and several times was at the point of death. For some days past he was unable to take any nourishment and gradually wasted away until death claimed him.

Capt. Cole was the son of Silas W. and Elizabeth Huston Cole. He was born December 13th, 1827, on the old Kranser farm on the canal. His youth was spent in this city and on the farm. When the Mexican war broke out he ran off and enlisted under the name of ‘Amos Burnham,’ being then about nineteen years of age. He served throughout the war and was honorably discharged in 1848, when the war closed. He returned to this county and resumed the occupation of farming. In July, 1862, he organized a company which was mustered into service as Co. F, 117th O.V I. Mr. Cole was captain of the company. This was afterwards reorganized as the 1st Ohio Heavy Artillery. In 1864, by special order 321, Capt. Cole was mustered out of service for disabilities from sickness contracted in the service.

Capt. Cole always took an active part in politics and was one of the organizers of the Republican party in this county. In 1873 he was elected county clerk and re-elected in 1876. In 1879 he was nominated and elected representative from this county, being elected by 250 majority. In 1887 he was nominated and elected state senator from this district and re-elected in 1889. This ended his official career, though he has always taken a deep interest in politics.

Capt. Cole was married to Miss Martha E. Orme, daughter of John Orme, of Maryland, January 2nd, 1851. Seven children were born to them, six of who are living-John Orme Cole, of Washington, DC; O.V. Cole, of the West side; Ida F, now Mrs. T.C. Anderson, of this city; A. Spence, Charles O, who live on the home place and Lollie F., now Mrs. Jas. E. Duduit, of Chicago. Mrs. Cole survives.

Capt. Cole was for many years one of the most prominent men in this section. He was gifted with a bright mind and was genial and clever in his ways. He was active, energetic and progressive and performed the duties of the various public positions he occupied to the general satisfaction of his constituents. He was a kind and indulgent husband and father, and it was one of the aims of his life to give his children a good education. Many friends in this and other counties will mourn his death. The funeral will be held at the house Wednesday morning at 10 o’clock, Rev. Robjent conducting the services. (The Daily Times: Monday, October 4, 1897 (pg. 4) & (findagrave.com)

By Bob Boldman

Bob Boldman is a local historian. He can be reached by email: g.boldman5@gmail.com

