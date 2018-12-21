I discovered a story that put’s a perspective on what Christmas symbolizes. Through the ages there have been wars fought – that continued with no thought of what day it was. So it was with war, no quarter, no retreat and no surrender. But wars are fought by human’s that have a sense of faith and fidelity of conscience. I can only imagine what soldier’s might think on a day as special as Christmas, in the middle of all the carnage around them. The thought of destroying the enemy might escape your mind for a while and maybe peace might even enter in its place. Of course, thinking about peace on earth is fine as long as you don’t act on it – only the officers and politicians can speak of such things. The soldier is there to do what he or she is ordered to do – no and’s, if’s or but’s about it. All wars are horrible and all wars are an end that comes from fragility of people. Of course throughout history war might have been unavoidable – for instance to alleviate the suffering of others. War is war no matter what and to make it relevant is beyond my pay-grade.

As time past gives us this Christmas story for all the ages – the wherefores and the reason’s is something you can ponder for yourself.

(Taken from the archives of the History Channel) – “On December 7, 1914, Pope Benedict XV suggested a temporary hiatus of the war for the celebration of Christmas. The warring countries refused to create any official cease-fire, but on Christmas the soldiers in the trenches declared their own unofficial truce.

During World War I, on and around Christmas Day 1914, the sounds of rifles firing and shells exploding faded in a number of places along the Western Front in favor of holiday celebrations in the trenches and gestures of goodwill between enemies.

Starting on Christmas Eve, many German and British troops sang Christmas carols to each other across the lines, and at certain points the Allied soldiers even heard brass bands joining the Germans in their joyous singing.

At the first light of dawn on Christmas Day, some German soldiers emerged from their trenches and approached the Allied lines across no-man’s-land, calling out “Merry Christmas” in their enemies’ native tongues. At first, the Allied soldiers feared it was a trick, but seeing the Germans unarmed they climbed out of their trenches and shook hands with the enemy soldiers. The men exchanged presents of cigarettes and plum puddings and sang carols and songs. There was even a documented case of soldiers from opposing sides playing a good-natured game of soccer.

Some soldiers used this short-lived ceasefire for a more somber task: the retrieval of the bodies of fellow combatants who had fallen within the no-man’s land between the lines.

The so-called Christmas Truce of 1914 came only five months after the outbreak of war in Europe and was one of the last examples of the outdated notion of chivalry between enemies in warfare. It was never repeated—future attempts at holiday ceasefires were quashed by officers’ threats of disciplinary action—but it served as heartening proof, however brief, that beneath the brutal clash of weapons, the soldiers’ essential humanity endured.

During World War I, the soldiers on the Western Front did not expect to celebrate on the battlefield, but even a world war could not destroy the Christmas spirit.” (history.com/topics/world-wari/christmas-truce-of-1914)

As Christmas approaches let us take a lesson from those soldiers and for a time let us have Peace on Earth and good will to all! IT HAPPENED ONE CHRISTMAS – THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914

Bob Boldman is a local historian.

