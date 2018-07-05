A woman for USA President—someday

As much I wanted, desired, and longed to see a female president in my lifetime, I did not want it to be Hillary. Neither would I have voted for Sarah if she had eventually ran the red, white, and blue race for Commander-in-Chief. I will not vote for a woman for the sole purpose of electing a female president.

But, I give respect, honor, admiration, and due diligent to all the women from 1874 to 2018 who persisted for political goals. I applaud their pioneer spirits, gutsy gumption, and candid confidence.

According to the Smithsonian Institution website, “Over the centuries, more than 200 women have sought the country’s highest office, to varying degrees of success.” www.smithsonianmag.com/. You go girlfriends!

Hillary Rodham Clinton (Democrat) became the first woman in America to lead the presidential ticket for a major political party.

In 2004, Carol Moseley Braun attempted a presidential run for the Democratic Party. She was an African-American woman.

In 2000, Elizabeth Dole, Republican nomination in the presidential election dropped out before any primaries.

In 1987, Pat Schroder of the Democratic Party briefly entered the presidential face, but dropped out.

In 1972, Shirley Chisolm, announced her Democratic bid for presidency; the first black woman to do so.

The Highest Glass Ceiling: Women’s Quest for the American Presidency by Ellen Fitzpatrick (2016) is a book that focuses on three women that desired to be President of the United States: Victoria Woodhull, Belva Ann Lockwood, and Margaret Chase Smith.

In 1964, Margaret Chase Smith was a candidate for the Republican nomination in the presidential election.

In 1884, Belva Ann Lockwood became the first female candidate on official ballots for the Equal Rights Party for the presidential race.

In 1872 Victoria Woodhull, the first female to run for USA President (Equal Rights Party), did not have the right to vote—so ironic. What a determined lady! And Woodhull was born in Homer, Ohio.

The women who have been nominated for vice president by a major U.S. party is two. In 2008, Sarah Palin was the Republican Party presidential candidate. In 1984, Geraldine Ferraro was the Democratic bell of the ball, and the first female vice presidential candidate from a major political party.

The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granted American women the right to vote in 1920.

The League of Women Voters was founded in 1920 to encourage women to vote and to educate voters about political issues. One of the earliest chapters was founded in Cleveland, Ohio. www.ohiohistorycentral.org/

The Ohio Democratic Women’s Caucus works in full partnership with the Ohio Democratic Party. www.ohiodems.org/.

Ohio Federation of Republican Women, founded in 1929, is a statewide organization. www.theofrw.org/.

Perhaps the first woman President of the USA will hail from Scioto County, Ohio.

“One of the lessons that I grew up with was to always stay true to yourself and never let what somebody else says distract you from your goals. And so when I hear about negative and false attacks, I really don’t invest any energy in them, because I know who I am.”—Michelle Obama

