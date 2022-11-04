Letter to the Editor policy

EDITORIAL POLICY

The Daily Times editorial policy is independent of political party affiliation. Opinions expressed in the Our View column reflect the view of the Daily Times editorial board. Opinions elsewhere on this page are solely those of the writers expressing them.

LETTERS POLICY

We welcome letters of 300 words or fewer. Letters are subject to editing for length, clarity and grammar. They should be concise, to the point and original. Letters dealing with private disputes or containing criticism of private individuals or businesses are not published. Letters must have a signature (unless emailed) and a full name, address and daytime telephone number (for verification purposes only). Letters may be published on our website.

SEND LETTERS TO:

Daily Times Editorial

1603 Eleventh Street

Portsmouth, OH 45662

E-MAIL LETTERS TO:

[email protected]

EDITORIAL BOARD:

Hope R. Comer, Publisher

[email protected]

740-370-0614

Eden Rhea, Editor

[email protected]

(740) 353-3101 ext. 1927