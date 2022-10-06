The Future of Truth

To quote that timeless sage Yogi Berra, “The future ain’t what it used to be.” Just last week, a House committee hearing on abortion restrictions took an unexpected turn Thursday when a Democratic witness who works for Planned Parenthood testified that men can become pregnant. Dr. Bhavik Kumar, medical director for primary and trans care at Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, replied in the affirmative after being asked by Rep. Andrew Clyde, Georgia Republican, if men could become pregnant. “So men can have pregnancies, especially trans men,” Dr. Kumar told the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Wait, what? If I would have written, posted or even said aloud what I just wrote 10 years ago I wouldn’t have believed my own words!

Let’s not forget a recent confirmation hearing in the United States Senate. A United States Supreme Court Justice nominee could not define what a woman is? Tony Perkins, President of the Family Research Council said, “Regardless of how Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings go, it’s safe to say they’ll be remembered for one thing: her inability (or outright refusal) to define the word “woman.” Jackson’s “I’m-not-a-biologist” answer has been memed, parodied, and mocked the world over. But it’s also, one news outlet warns, contagious. Just how deep does this gender illiteracy go?” To quote Yogi again, “You’ve got to be very careful if you don’t know where you are going, because you might not get there.”

And that’s not all folks! Ben Johnson, senior reporter and editor at The Washington Stand writes, “A group of “social justice warriors” intent on subjecting the U.S. military to extreme left-wing ideology has come perilously close to “taking down” military institutions, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned on Monday. “These social justice warriors that are inside the gates, that are inside our bureaucracies, are working to undermine these institutions,” said Pompeo on “Washington Watch with Tony Perkins” Monday. “I saw it in my time of service as Secretary of State and as CIA director” in the Trump administration.

“I think it is an attempt by the progressive Left to undermine one more central institution. They came for our universities. They came for our K-12 schools. They’re doing it in our churches and synagogues,” Pompeo told Perkins. The military represents “just another place that they’re coming after the Judeo-Christian Christian heritage of our country” Pompeo concludes, “You’ve got to raise up a new breed, a new generation” of “battle-hardened” leaders “who focus on the men and the mission, not just a woke agenda…”

In C.S. Lewis’s great and timeless work, The Abolition of Man, is a timely observance of where the future will take us on the current course. In this masterfully written literary critique of a children’s book, he shares his deep concerns of the implications in what he sensed was the beginning of an endless stream of objectivism… “And all the time—such is the tragi-comedy of our situation—we continue to clamor for those very qualities we are rendering impossible. You can hardly open a periodical without coming across the statement that what our civilization needs is more ‘drive’, or dynamism, or self-sacrifice, or ‘creativity’. In a sort of ghastly simplicity, we remove the organ and demand the function. We make men without chests and expect of them virtue and enterprise. We laugh at honour and are shocked to find traitors in our midst. We castrate and bid the geldings be fruitful.” Pretty good read on where we are today don’t you think?

Michael Knowles in his book “Speechless, controlling words controlling minds” takes a long and detailed look at the heart and the manipulation of language. He explores the history of political correctness beginning in the 1920’s with leftist thinkers like Antonio Gramsci to critical theorists and second wave feminism. He writes, “Herbert Marcuse of the Frankfurt School helped lead to “woke” ideology spread through academia in the fields of “Women’s Studies,” “Black Studies”, and “Queer Studies,” each dedicated to tearing down the old oppressive standards of speech and replacing them with standards that enforce their worldview. The success of this movement is keenly felt in today’s political controversies, whether it’s the debate over critical race theory in schools, censorship on social media, or the fight for fairness in women’s sports. As G.K. Chesterton observed, “Fires will be kindled to testify that two and two make four. Swords will be drawn to prove that leaves are green in the summer.”

I am reminded of the words of Peter as he wrote to early Christians, “For we have not followed cunningly devised fables, when we made known unto you the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, but were eyewitnesses of his majesty.” Truth still matters to God, and it must matter to us! Unbelievable as current affairs have become, there can be no hesitation for those who love God and love America. The prophet Jeremiah said, “But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.” Jeremiah understood the times and acted accordingly, so must we!

