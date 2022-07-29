Will Ohio Attorney Don Yost join the fight for freedom of speech?

Freedom of Speech is being defended by two U.S. attorneys general and the Joe Biden censorship squad is being sued for social media collusion. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, bold warriors of justice are on the frontlines.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has been tweeting information at https://twitter.com/AGEricSchmitt/status/1522298313311096833.

“Restriction of free thought and free speech is the most dangerous of all subversions. It is the one un-American act that could most easily defeat us.” –William O. Douglas

Applause for the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana for initiating the recent lawsuit. But, where are the other state leaders of justice?

According to the National Association of Attorneys General, all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, have an attorney general who serves as the chief legal officer in their jurisdiction, counsels its government agencies and legislatures, and is a representative of the public interest. Click the following link to find the attorney general in your state. https://www.naag.org/news-resources/research-data/who-are-americas-attorneys-general/.

According to The World Tribune, the lawsuit alleges Joe Biden, former press secretary Jen Psaki, Anthony Fauci, former Disinformation Governance Board executive director Nina Jankowicz, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and others)“pressured and colluded with social media giants Meta, Twitter, and YouTube to censor free speech in the name of combating so-called ‘disinformation’ and ‘misinformation,’ which led to the suppression and censorship of truthful information on several topics, including COVID-19.” Visit https://www.worldtribune.com/lawsuit-alleging-biden-collusion-with-social-media-to-censor-conservatives-allowed-to-proceed/.

Biden and Big Tech are also on the hotseat for allegedly trying to squash the Hunter Biden laptop story in the lawsuit.

In reference to the lawsuit, The New York Post reported, “The suit specifically accuses the government of suppression in the case of The Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story, the theory that COVID-19 stemmed from a Wuhan lab, the effectiveness of wearing masks to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the security of mail-in voting during the pandemic.” Visit https://nypost.com/2022/05/05/biden-sued-for-colluding-with-big-tech-to-suppress-free-speech-on-hunter-laptop/.

Biden, top-ranking government officials and five social media autocrats must provide documents within 30 days. Twitter, Meta (aka Facebook), YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn were served third-party subpoenas. Visit https://ago.mo.gov/home/news/2022/07/19/missouri-louisiana-serve-discovery-requests-subpoenas-on-top-biden-administration-officials-and-social-media-giants.

“Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech.” –Benjamin Franklin

Will attorney generals, judges, and courts encounter more censorship about the alleged censorship from the censorship caravan?

The D.C. spin machine must be twirling and whirling like rubbish in a tornado. The fiends of fib are working overtime while the puppet masters circle the wagons. And of course, mainstream media puppets are ignoring the elephant in the room. What elephant? What censoring of speech? What lawsuit?

What can citizens do? Contact Ohio Attorney General Don Yost and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and send them a link to my op-ed article. Write a Letter to the Editor of your local newspaper. Tweet and retweet info on the ensuing lawsuit. Vote in the upcoming election. And attend peaceful gatherings to defend and preserve Freedom of Speech.

Wise up. Stand up. Speak Up. Ohioans, choose to fight for our freedoms.

“Well, I won’t back down. No, I won’t back down. You can stand me up to the gates of hell, but I won’t back down” sang Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers.

Melissa Martin, PhD. Contributing Columnist

Reach Melissa Martin at [email protected] Melissa Martin, PhD., a freelance syndicated columnist, is published in various national and international print and digital newspapers. She is a semi-retired therapist and educator. Martin lives in southern Ohio. Please submit comments and Letters to the Editor to [email protected] for publishing consideration by our editorial board.

