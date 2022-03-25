The plot is a little cookie-cutter

Ok. We have a RETRO REVIEW this week. The plan is The Lost City next week but Beth and I watched a classic (she had never seen) recently and I think it’s the perfect film to review. Side note this is available to stream on Netflix so check it out! A little backstory on Stardust. It is based on a novel with the same name by Neil Gaimon from 1999. I haven’t read the book but it needs to happen soon! We sat down and scrolled through Netflix for probably 45 minutes (as everyone does) and I choose this one. I think she wanted to watch The Christmas Castle for the 30th time. Regardless we were about to embark into an odyssey in Stormhold

Onto the film.

We open in an English village of Wall which has a stone wall that borders the magical kingdom of Stormhold. Immediately the film feels magical fr the score and the scenery. We meet Dunstan Thorn (Parker) who is desperate to go over the stone wall and see what’s on the other side. Many in the town think this is a hoax and don’t believe in the urban legend of a magical kingdom. They are wrong. Dunstan gets away from the guard and ends up in Stormhold. He then means an enslaved fairy or gypsy and they spend the night together…..

Cut to nine months later and a baby named Tristan (Cox) is on the doorsteps of Dunstan’s home. It seems they had quite the night months ago. This is where the film takes off.

Tristan (Cox) is in love with Victoria (Miller) but she pays no attention to him. He is desperate to show her his love and will do ANYTHING to win her affection. We then see a shooting star fly across the sky! Tristan (Cox) promises to retrieve it and she agrees to be with him. He has 7 days to retrieve the star….que the timer. Hurry Tristan!

Now it wouldn’t be an odyssey if Tristan could just hop over the wall, retrieve the star (how???) and claim his love. The game is afoot. You see the star is actually a woman named Yvaine (Danes) and more than Tristan are after her. Lamia (Pfeiffer) is an evil witch who wants to take Yvaine’s heart so her and her sisters can remain young and immortal. The plot thickens!

I won’t give any more of the plot. Even though Bethany guessed EVERYTHING. She’s good. She did say the movie was fantastic and I choose a good one. Thank you. Thank you. This isn’t a perfect film as the plot is a little cookie-cutter and we’ve seen renditions of this story before. But the cast is wonderful, the action scenes are fun, and you will finish with a smile on your face. I hope you all find your shooting star. Or do what it takes to get it. Cheesy yes but I’m feeling sentimental. 4 and a half stars out of 5

