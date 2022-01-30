Silencing your challengers

Misinformation is not dangerous to critical thinkers – censorship is dangerous. And Americans that blindly follow the Pied Piper better open their eyes and realize the emperor has no clothes.

Why are esteemed and educated physicians being ignored, discounted, or bullied by the Biden administration concerning the COVID controversy? Because that’s one way to silence your challengers.

But, Dr. Peter McCullough, a renowned cardiologist in Texas and a prolifically published academic physician in his field, continues to raise his voice to educate the public about coronavirus treatments.

McCullough is as courageous as the day is long. “The cardiologist co-authored a report in The American Journal of Medicine in August 2020 on the rationale for early outpatient treatment using off-label medications including antibodies, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, steroids, anticoagulants and anti-inflammatory drugs,” reported an article in the Examiner-Enterprise.

Why is Anthony Fauci obsessed with suppressing the medical viewpoints of other scientists, physicians, and any educated professional that disagrees with him? Why is the Joe Biden bunch censoring information about other treatments and medications for the coronavirus? I smell a skunk in our nation’s Capital. I sense a weasel in the hen-house. I hear propaganda from the powerful machine in D.C.

How do dictators stay in power? With fear-mongering tactics and threats of imprisonment. It’s the oldest trick in the totalitarian book. Attack your challenger’s character and call them a quack. Use the censorship squad to troll the Internet neighborhood.

“All of the patients he sees are considered high risk, and with the sequenced multi-drug approach he uses, he has only lost two. When he extrapolates the data, he has personally acquired through treating his own very ill patients, and calculates what that would mean for the death rate worldwide if a similar treatment protocol was adopted globally, an astonishing 85 percent of COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented. The key is that treatment must begin early in order to avoid hospitalization. And that is the opposite of what has happened and is continuing to happen,” according to an editorial by Heidi Wetzler at ClarkCountyToday.com.

Is the vax posse upset about the following publication? The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons put out a guide to a Home-Based COVID treatment. Visit www.aapsonline.org/CovidPatientTreatmentGuide.pdf. There are 35 treatment centers in Texas for early treatment. Will the coronavirus crew ride into town and shut down Texas?

“Dr. McCullough testifies that there is no scientific rationale to vaccinate anyone under the age of 50. The individual risk outweighs the individual benefit,” according to Heidi Wetzler’s editorial at ClarkCountyToday.com.

Another curious question. If the content of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 2021 book, “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,”

is nothing more than a tome of fairy tales – why no lawsuits from this rich and powerful trio? Hmm. Interesting question.

And why aren’t the major media outlets covering the coronavirus controversies? The mighty moguls of print and digital have access to resources out the wazoo. Journalists have

access to checking facts. What is revealed in Kennedy’s book is the news story of the century – if it’s true. But you have to read it to first.

“The only security of all is in a free press.” ― Thomas Jefferson

“What Was the Biggest Political Scandal in American History?” is the title of an article at www.time.com. Truth has a way of leaking out.

And hushing and shushing the truth in the United States of America by silencing your opponents will eventually backfire. Citizens, whether conservative or libel, please dig deep and study both sides of the coronavirus controversy. Knowledge is power. An individual does not have to be of this or that political party to be a seeker of truth.

Thomas Jefferson warned the American citizens: “When government fears the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.”

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a therapist, syndicated opinion-editorial columnist, and author. She lives in Scioto County.