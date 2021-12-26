LTE: Get to know your candidates

As we enter another midterm year I think it is important to remember that our local elected officials only have so many things that are in their sphere of influence. It is difficult for even the most civic-minded person to find the time in our hectic lives to learn what each office holder’s responsibilities are.

We must make this effort so that we can elect candidates with the best vision for the roles that they seek, not based on their national politics. None of our County officials, city councilpersons, or trustees get a supreme court nomination. No one at the local level has the power to set our immigration policy.

Especially with some of the more emotionally charged debates that we have as citizens, it is comforting to know that a candidate you are considering agrees with you. However, if they don’t have solutions for our most pressing community needs, then they are just blowing smoke and hoping you don’t look any deeper.

-Collin Docterman

Portsmouth Oh.

By Collin Docterman Letter to the Editor

This writer’s opinion is their own and not the opinion of this newspaper

