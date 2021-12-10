Gearing up for Spiderman: No way home

I wanted this week to get you excited for the NEXT Spiderman that comes out next week. I’d imagine most have forgotten this review of the last film from 2019 and you don’t have a paper copy of it unless you’re me…or my Mom. Here is the review of Spiderman: Far From Home. Next week Spiderman: No Way Home

We go on a journey overseas this week with our friendly, neighborhood, Spiderman. Another week, another sequel. I know. I know. I will tell you up front it’s worth it. Just how worth it is the question? Spider-man: Far From Home, is the first Marvel movie to come out after Avengers: Endgame (It was given 5 stars) Obviously there are some major deaths in that film, and I’ll do my best to tiptoe around those spoilers here. If you haven’t seen Avengers yet, go see it. This week I had a different amateur reviewer with me, my brother Aaron. He HATES 3D movies. Guess what. We saw it in 3D. Shout out to Katie the manager at Portsmouth Cinema. She was helpful and extremely nice.

Onto the film.

We open in Mexico. Nick Fury (Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders from How I Met Your Mother) are looking into a possible attack. We immediately see some type of elemental force and Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Gyllenhall) shows up. Is he a new hero or a new foe? We cut to New York City. We then are met by Peter Parker (Holland) and the gang from the “first” Spiderman (Yes, it’s been rebooted 3 times, but third time’s a charm?) I will say this. We open with an “In Memoriam” with I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston playing in the background. Immediately the film made light of a dark time in this universe and especially for Peter. I laughed hard. This had the right amount of cheesiness that made this joke a hit. Truthfully, their may have been just as much humor as action in this film.

Peter and his class are going overseas for a class trip. This is 8 months after the events of Endgame. No, Peter hasn’t made a move on MJ (Zendaya) yet. He has a plan! Peter tells the plan to his friend Ned and it felt like me countless upon countless times of telling these full proof plans that NEVER work. Ned gives Peter the only sound advice. NO!!!! Peter’s plan also means he’s leaving his Spiderman suit at home and ignoring Nick Fury’s calls. He must make sure this plan works, no time for saving the world.

We arrive in Venice, Italy and not surprisingly Nick Fury shows up. “You DO NOT ghost Nick Fury.” (right Aaron) Elementals have been attacking various cities and Mysterio (Gyllenhall) has been fighting them. There’s one left. Fire. Of course, it’s Fire. The movie picks up when the action starts. Clearly, Spider-man is going to shelve his love plan and help save the world. The 3D was fantastic and almost as good as Toy Story 4. The humor honestly was even better than the action, but that action was impressive as well.

The first big fight happens on a Ferris wheel. I would be safe in this situation because I’ll never be on one, but Spider-man needed to come to the rescue. The 3D with the flames and lights of the Ferris wheel blended together and helped explode in the audience’s eyes. (Nice 3D here) This is when I noticed the locations. Throughout this movie, we go to several different big cities. Starting it Mexico, and then traveling all over Europe. No green screens here. They filmed on location and it’s always a better choice when the budget allows it. (It’s Marvel…what budget) The score again plays well into the scenes for most of the film. We are given epic music to help keep the heart racing during the epic battles.

I wanted to love this film. I really did. Some weeks I already have a feeling if I’m going to enjoy it or not, this week I thought it would be a homerun. It almost was. My issues stemmed from Gyllenhaal’s character Mysterio. He came over a touch over-the-top for me and that took away from an otherwise solid cast performance. I will say on the other hand

MJ (Zendaya) was much better in this film than in the last. I was pulling for Peter’s plan to work. It may or may not have. The score that was mostly good, had a few melodramatic scenes it played into towards the end and it made me groan, but a few bumps didn’t kill this film. It’s summer…. you’ve finished Stranger Things by now. Go see it. See it in 3D the positives far outweigh the few negatives and the Ferris wheel battle alone had my jaw hitting the floor. Side note there are TWO scenes in the mid-credits. Stay for both. 3 ½ stars out of 5

