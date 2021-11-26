What ever happened to Thanksgiving Day?

Written By

Dr. James Spinnati

As I look at America today, I see a secularization of Thanksgiving and exclusion of God from this holiday. And my friends it isn’t for the betterment of our society either. For many it is all about turkey, football, and stuffing ourselves instead of stuffing the turkey so we can prepare for the rush and the fight for “bargains” on Black Friday. Food, Football, and Fun have become the staples of this once beloved holiday. In times past it was all about God, family, and expressing our thankfulness for our faith and family. We once had a desire to honor our Heavenly Father and all the blessings He bestows upon us. Instead, today it seems that the holiday is all about us! America is in a rush for Black Friday. People are more interested in Halloween than they are about November 25th. In fact, for many it is a blimp on the calendar; it is sandwiched somewhere between Halloween and Christmas and has become irrelevant in the minds of millions of Americans except for the advent of the shopping frenzy that is soon to follow.

So, today my friends I want you to sit down and take a breath and open your Bible to Psalm 100. This Psalm is a foundational scripture for us righting the “ship” we call Thanksgiving Day. This Psalm is an expression of our relationship to God, our love for His word, and our love that we ought to possess for each other. “Shout joyfully to the Lord, all the earth. Serve the Lord with gladness. Come before him with joyful singing. Know that the Lord himself is God. It is he who has made us and not we ourselves. We are his people and the sheep of his pasture. Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise. Give thanks to him. Bless his name. For the Lord is good. His loving kindness is everlasting and his faithfulness to all generations”.

Now don’t you feel better? Now, you are prepared to honor God and the day that America has set aside to be truly thankful and share that joy and love with others. So, Happy Thanksgiving Day to you and your family. May God truly bless you as you serve Him!

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Spinnati-14-.jpg